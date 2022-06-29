BJP is "Kamdhenu" for business class, says HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it is a "Kamadhenu" for the business class and "bloodthirsty" for the poor.
"BJP means price rise, price rise means BJP. BJP is a "Kamadhenu" for Business Class and bloodthirsty for poor," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.
"The BJP government's all-time record in raising price rises. The government, which shocked the people by raising the electricity tariff on April 1, is now set to pull the power back on July 1," tweeted CM.
Stating that electricity rates should not be increased for any reason, the JD(S) leader said that a government that does not provide quality, regular power to the rural areas has no moral right to raise rates.
"The state assembly polls are near. Raise the price now, and reduce the price at the time of polls is this the Cost Matching?" Kumaraswamy questioned.
-
Mamata’s ‘friendly party’ sweeps GTA polls; TMC wins panchayats, municipal seats
Kolkata/Siliguri: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee consolidated her position on Wednesday when the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, which she describes as a friendly party, won the elections to the Gorkha Territorial Administration while the Trinamool Congress swept 19 of the 22 village panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and four of the six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. Independent nominees wrested the remaining five.
-
Three youths club a monkey to death in Amethi, post video; arrested
In a bizarre incident, three youths in an inebriated state clubbed a monkey to death and filmed the video of the entire incident in Amethi district. The incident happened near a beer shop at Durgapur market on Durgapur-Lambhua road under Piparpur police station limits of Amethi district. The inspector in charge of Piparpur police station Dhirendra Singh Yadav informed that the three youths identified as Sangam, Radhe and Suraj were arrested in this connection.
-
Covid-19: Delhi records 1,109 cases, one fatality; positivity rate at 5.87%
Delhi logged 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections in the last two days. Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day. With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to 26,261.
-
Part of road caves in in Thane, tempo gets stuck; no injuries
A surface of service road near the Nitin Company signal along Eastern Express Highway in Thane caved in on Wednesday, making a four-foot wide by 1.50-foot deep pit when a tempo drove on it. The front tires of the vehicle were stuck in the caved-in road for about 20 minutes before the disaster management team arranged for a crane to remove it.
-
SBSP chief should restrain from advising Akhilesh through media: SP leader
Samajwadi Party Azamgarh district unit general secretary Hari Prasad Dubey on Wednesday said that alliance partner Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar should restrain from advising the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav through the media. Dubey said that those giving advice to Akhilesh Ji should remember that the SP contested the 2012 assembly election alone and formed a majority government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics