BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district.
A statement issued by the BJP said Kateel thanked Shah for agreeing to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder case of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by motorcycle-borne youth in Nettaru village of Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district a week ago.
“Kateel also urged the home minister to direct the NIA officials to keenly investigate the matter,” the statement read.
Shah assured Kateel that the NIA officials will take the case seriously and ensure stringent punishment to those involved in the case.
The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday.
The BJYM leader’s murder triggered a statewide outrage among the BJP supporters, Hindutva hardliners and the Sangh Parivar’s students’ wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who staged demonstrations.
-
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
-
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
-
After attack on rebel MLA’s vehicle, more skirmishes in the offing?
Mumbai/Pune As many as six people, including Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More and a party office-bearer Baban Thorat were arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly attacking former minister and Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant's car. While the chief minister Eknath Shinde camp is furious over the attack, the Uddhav Thackeray faction said it could be a spontaneous reaction of the Sena workers.
-
TET manipulation: 7,880 successful candidates disqualified, barred from exam
Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has disqualified 7,880 successful candidates across the state after they were found to be involved in alleged manipulation of Teachers Eligibility Test results. Using the certificates these candidates obtained by malpractices, some of them secured jobs as teachers. The probe revealed that marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money. According to police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of Rs50,000-Rs60,000 from each candidate.
-
B’luru records highest August rainfall in five years: IMD
Bengaluru has recorded 63.3 mm of rain till Wednesday morning, the highest in the last five years recorded in August, officials from the India Meteorological Department said. As per the department records, the average rain during this month was 3.0 mm. The highest rain for August was reported on August 15, 2017, when the city recorded 128.7 mm rain. Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm rain, a departure 150% more than normal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics