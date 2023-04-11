Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: BJP leader KS Eshwarappa announces retirement from electoral politics

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 03:48 PM IST

The BJP MLA from Shivamogga conveyed his decision to the party’s national president JP Nadda in a letter

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday announced his retirement from active electoral politics.

The development comes at a time when the BJP is expected to announce its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

The BJP MLA from Shivamogga conveyed his decision to the party’s national president JP Nadda in a letter.

“I have decided to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. So, I ask you not to consider my name for any constituency in the upcoming elections,” read the letter.

He further thanked the party for giving positions various posts including the post of deputy chief minister in his 40 years of service to the party.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

