BJP’s list of candidates delayed again, Yediyurappa returns to Bengaluru

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who was in Delhi for meetings to finalise tickets for the May 11 Karnataka assembly elections, returned to Bengaluru late on Monday even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to release its first list of candidates. B S Yediyurappa. (ANI)

The BJP held a series of meetings for three consecutive days and was expected to release the first list on Monday. It hopes to retain power in Karnataka but faces intra-party disputes that can cast a shadow on its performance.

Yediyurappa was in Delhi since Friday along with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for meetings to pick the candidates. His return to Bengaluru without the announcement of the first list of candidates sparked speculation that Yediyurappa was upset with the party.

The BJP is believed to be firm on its stand against giving tickets to the kin of the party leaders.

In July, Yediyurappa, 80, announced his retirement from electoral politics. He announced his son, BY Vijayendra, would contest the assembly polls from Shikaripura.

The comments of CT Ravi, a BJP national general secretary, that Vijendra was not an “automatic choice” from Shikharipura and that “the decision on candidates will not be taken in anyone’s kitchen”, highlighted disagreements within the party.

People aware of the matter said Yediyurappa was upset over the rejection of his proposal for tickets to his followers.

BJP chief JP Nadda is believed to have held separate meetings with Bommai and Yediyurappa for inputs on the potential candidates. On Monday, Yediyurappa said names of 170 to 180 candidates would be on their first list.

Yediyurappa maintained that he was not unhappy with how the talks went. “I am not upset. I am always the happiest person. I am sure we will get a full majority on the basis of the seat selection.”

Bommai told reporters the first list of candidates would be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday. “For some candidates, more ground reports have to be gathered. More information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place.”

Bommai dismissed reports about infighting within the BJP. “Yediyurappa was with us in all the meetings. He sat with us for over 10 hours and has given his input on all 224 seats. We held a separate meeting with Nadda over campaigning and advertisements.”

The Congress has announced the names of 166 of the 224 candidates and Janata Dal (Secular) 93.