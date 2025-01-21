BJP MLA, six others booked for 'demolishing' daily wage labourers' homes in Bengaluru

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others for allegedly demolishing the houses of daily wage labourers in a slum area in Bengaluru's Peenya, police said on Tuesday. BJP MLA and former minister Muniratna.

The case was registered at the RMC Yard police station on Monday based on a complaint filed by one of the residents, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Munirathna and his associates arrived with a JCB machine and demolished the homes of around 60 families residing near Akkamahadevi Layout, next to Government First Grade College in Peenya, without prior notice.

According to the FIR, the residents, who work as daily wage labourers, lost cash ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹70,000 per household and approximately 30 grams of gold during the demolition.

The complaint further alleged that Munirathna personally oversaw the operation and directed his associates to carry out the demolition. When the residents confronted them, they were allegedly threatened and told to vacate the area and return to North Karnataka.

The complainant also accused the accused of physically assaulting some women during the incident.

The FIR stated that when the residents pleaded for mercy, several women were dragged by their arms and allegedly kicked in the chest with footwear.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 324(2) for mischief, 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2) for criminal intimidation, and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object).

Additionally, charges have been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance, 2014, police said.