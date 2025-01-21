Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP MLA, six others booked for 'demolishing' daily wage labourers' homes in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 21, 2025 06:01 PM IST

The FIR stated that when the residents pleaded for mercy, several women were dragged by their arms and allegedly kicked in the chest with footwear.

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others for allegedly demolishing the houses of daily wage labourers in a slum area in Bengaluru's Peenya, police said on Tuesday.

BJP MLA and former minister Muniratna.
BJP MLA and former minister Muniratna.

Also Read - ‘Illogical and impractical’: Bengaluru hotel owners question BBMP's meat ban move ahead of Aero India 2025

The case was registered at the RMC Yard police station on Monday based on a complaint filed by one of the residents, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Munirathna and his associates arrived with a JCB machine and demolished the homes of around 60 families residing near Akkamahadevi Layout, next to Government First Grade College in Peenya, without prior notice.

According to the FIR, the residents, who work as daily wage labourers, lost cash ranging from 20,000 to 70,000 per household and approximately 30 grams of gold during the demolition.

The complaint further alleged that Munirathna personally oversaw the operation and directed his associates to carry out the demolition. When the residents confronted them, they were allegedly threatened and told to vacate the area and return to North Karnataka.

Also Read - 'Permission for Kantara shooting will be cancelled if...': Karnataka forest minister warns crew

The complainant also accused the accused of physically assaulting some women during the incident.

The FIR stated that when the residents pleaded for mercy, several women were dragged by their arms and allegedly kicked in the chest with footwear.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 324(2) for mischief, 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2) for criminal intimidation, and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object).

Additionally, charges have been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance, 2014, police said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On