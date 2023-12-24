BJP reshuffles its Karnataka unit ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has approved the nomination of several state office-bearers, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command approves nomination of several state office-bearers. (REUTERS)

On Saturday, the party announced a list of key positions, including 10 state vice-presidents, 10 state secretaries, four general secretaries, and chiefs for various morchas.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Former minister Murugesh Nirani, a prominent Panchamasali Lingayat leader from North Karnataka, emerged as a significant figure among the 10 state vice-presidents. “The move is a counteraction to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a vocal critic of the BJP’s national leadership and the appointment of BY Vijayendra as the state president last month. A balancing act of sorts,” said a senior BJP leader, who didn’t want to be named.

In a bid to accommodate diverse factions within the party, several leaders associated with the BS Yediyurappa camp found a place, while detractors such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V Somanna were notably absent from the list. The state general secretaries include former minister V Sunil Kumar, who is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with P Rajeev, NS Nandeesh Reddy, and Preetham Gowda.

The roster of 10 state secretaries introduces young and fresh faces like Shailendra Hebbale, DS Arun, Basavaraju Mathimod, C Muniraju, Vinay Bidare, Captain Brijesh Chouta, Sharanu Thallikeri, Lalitha Anapura, Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, and Ambika Hulinaykar.

The chiefs for various morchas include AS Patil Nadahalli (farmer morcha), Anil Thomas (minority morcha), Raghu Koutilya (backward classes morcha), S Manjunath (SC morcha), Bangaru Hanumanthu (ST morcha), Dhiraj Muniraju (yuva morcha), and C Manjula (women’s morcha).

Subbanarasimha has been appointed as the state treasurer, and the list also includes leaders who lost in the assembly polls earlier this year, such as Haratal Halappa, Roopali Naik, and AS Patil Nadahalli. Notably, former Congress rebel Byrathi Basavaraj and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader N Mahesh have secured positions in the lineup, reflecting the party’s efforts to incorporate diverse voices.

Malavika Avinash, previously hopeful of an MLC ticket, stands as the lone woman among the state vice-presidents, while emerging leaders like Preetham Gowda and P Rajeev have also been included. The announcement of these office-bearers comes in the wake of recent appointments by the BJP high command, filling crucial positions such as the state president and the leader of the opposition.