Bomb threat to Taj West End luxury hotel in Bengaluru turns out to be a hoax: Report

The Bengaluru police confirmed on Saturday that an email warning of explosives planted at the Taj West End luxury hotel in Central Bengaluru was a false alarm. Bengaluru has recently experienced a troubling rise in hoax bomb threats, particularly affecting schools and public locations, including the international airport. (ANI)

The hotel received the email early on Saturday morning, prompting immediate action from law enforcement. “We received the bomb threat e-mail to Taj West End Hotel in High Grounds PS this morning. Our BDDS and ASC team checked the premises and found it a hoax threat email. We will take a complaint and investigate,” Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru, said, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

Authorities have initiated a formal complaint and are launching an investigation to track down the individuals responsible for the hoax threat email. The bomb threat led to a rapid response from police and the local bomb squad, who arrived at the hotel to carry out a thorough examination of the area.

This incident follows a recent scare involving a bomb threat at the Army Public School in Ashok Nagar, which occurred around ten days ago. The school had received a concerning email claiming an explosive device would be placed on its grounds. The management promptly informed the Ashok Nagar police, who conducted a comprehensive search and ultimately determined the threat was not credible.

