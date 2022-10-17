Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bommai announces 10 lakh compensation for rape victim's kin

Bommai announces 10 lakh compensation for rape victim's kin

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 08:50 AM IST

The 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the family of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a compensation of 10 lakh to the family of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya.
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a compensation of 10 lakh to the family of a 10-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya. Speaking at the valedictory of Sri Malemahadeshara Kumbh Mela, he said everyone was shocked by this incident. "It is a most heinous crime and has been done by those without humanity. The incident cannot be criticised in mere words. The trauma that the little girl would have undergone at that time cannot be imagined," Bommai said.

Stating that the accused has been arrested and slapped with cases under several sections of IPC, including POCSO, he said, "The DG & IGP was instructed on the day of this incident to issue directions to the SP of Mandya district to arrest the accused. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is expected within a week and thereafter the charge sheet will be prepared and filed before the POSCO court. All necessary steps will be taken for early justice and also stringent punishment for the accused." The minor girl's body was found in a sump at an under-construction building recently. PT

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out