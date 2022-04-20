Bulldozer to be used in Karnataka as well? Here's what home minister has to say
At a time when several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are facing criticism for demolishing properties of suspected rioters, Araga Jnanendra, the home minister of the party-ruled Karnataka, hinted that such a ‘strategy’ may be adopted in the southern state as well. “We’re thinking about it. The chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, too, has said he is considering it. We should take strict action against rioters,” Jnanendra said at an event in Shivamogga, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan.
“We will take strict action against those who think they are above the law,” the minister further said.
The 69-year-old politician’s remarks came when he was questioned on a demolition drive carried out earlier today in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDPC), which is run by the BJP. As the drive was underway, the Supreme Court ordered a status quo on the exercise, and will hear the case tomorrow.
Jahangirpuri witnessed communal clashes last Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the area.
In recent days, several states, including those with BJP governments, witnessed communal violence. The BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat ordered demolition of properties belonging to suspected rioters, triggering criticism from the opposition and civil society.
On April 16, violence took place in Karnataka’s Hubbali as well, over a social media post. A number of protesters have been arrested in connection with the case.
Peacocks perish from Bihar village named after them
Population of peacocks in More Gaon, a village in Bihar's East Champaran district which was originally known as Madhopur Gobind but was renamed a few decades ago after the name of the national bird, is down from around 200 two decades ago to hardly a dozen now, according to locals. While some died of old age, a majority died because of the rampant use of pesticides in vegetable farms in the village, residents say.
Bihar plans catch up courses in schools as learning deficit stares
State project director of the Bihar Education Project Council Srikant Shastri has written to all district education officers (SEOs) and district programme officers (DPOs) to ensure that the 2022-23 academic session starts with catch up courses in all the schools and issue necessary instructions to all the headmasters of schools in this regard.
Bihar court lets off rape accused after he marries victim
A special Pocso court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a minor girl in 2019 after one Azad Khan married the victim, as directed earlier by the court, and also ordered the state government to pay ₹1.25 lakh in compensation to the new bride. The court ordered Sasaram Town police station to register a case. Khan and the girl were brought by police to Sasaram on September 24 last year.
Hotels, lawns on DP road razed in Pune civic body drive
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and demolished illegal hotels and lawns operational on DP road, which is between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre bridge. Now that the PMC is run by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there is no political backing to those who have illegal constructions. Hence, the civic body is continuing the anti-encroachment drives sans the political pressure. The PMC also barricaded the area, so as to complete the drive.
Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
