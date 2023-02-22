Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Calf carcass found in Bengaluru outskirts, leopard activity suspected: Report

Calf carcass found in Bengaluru outskirts, leopard activity suspected: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Forest department officials are on the lookout for a leopard after the carcass of a calf was found near Tumakuru on Monday.

Leopards have been known to venture into Bengaluru city limits time and again(YouTube/@Latest Sightings/Image for representation)
Leopards have been known to venture into Bengaluru city limits time and again(YouTube/@Latest Sightings/Image for representation)
ByYamini C S

Forest department officials have been on high alert ever since a leopard ventured into Bengaluru's outskirts and killed a calf on Sunday night. The leopard attacked the calf near an agricultural field in Dasanapura off Tumakuru Road, The Times of India reported.

Rescue officials aim to capture and rescue the big cat, and have set up a cage near the area in case it visits again. "We have not come across any hard evidence like pug marks to confirm movements of the leopard. Still, not wanting to take a risk, we are combing the entire area," a range forest officer told the publication.

The dead calf belonged to a Dasanapura resident identified as Ramanjinappa, another forest officer said. Two leopards and two cubs were spotted in four separate instances in Dasanapura and Ramanjaneya Layout nearby last week, he added.

READ | Leopard cubs rescued from village in Mandya

"These were areas once crowded with leopards that moved around in the forests and hillocks bordering Bengaluru like Shivagange and Devarayanadurga near Tumakuru, Savandurga near Magadi and other hillocks near Bidadi-Ramanagara. Around two decades ago, these leopards would roam around in these areas where human habitations have now sprung up," he further said.

The officer further said more leopards have been spotted near Weavers Colony, a place near Bannerghatta. The big cats tend to travel in the forests of Bannerghatta-Talaghattapura-Hemmigepura and the Kengeri belt, he stated.

Leopards have been known to venture into Bengaluru city limits time and again, the most recent instance being a big cat roaming on the Bangalore University campus last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartnataka wildlife wildlife news bengaluru + 1 more
kartnataka wildlife wildlife news bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out