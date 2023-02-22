Calf carcass found in Bengaluru outskirts, leopard activity suspected: Report

Forest department officials have been on high alert ever since a leopard ventured into Bengaluru's outskirts and killed a calf on Sunday night. The leopard attacked the calf near an agricultural field in Dasanapura off Tumakuru Road, The Times of India reported.

Rescue officials aim to capture and rescue the big cat, and have set up a cage near the area in case it visits again. "We have not come across any hard evidence like pug marks to confirm movements of the leopard. Still, not wanting to take a risk, we are combing the entire area," a range forest officer told the publication.

The dead calf belonged to a Dasanapura resident identified as Ramanjinappa, another forest officer said. Two leopards and two cubs were spotted in four separate instances in Dasanapura and Ramanjaneya Layout nearby last week, he added.

"These were areas once crowded with leopards that moved around in the forests and hillocks bordering Bengaluru like Shivagange and Devarayanadurga near Tumakuru, Savandurga near Magadi and other hillocks near Bidadi-Ramanagara. Around two decades ago, these leopards would roam around in these areas where human habitations have now sprung up," he further said.

The officer further said more leopards have been spotted near Weavers Colony, a place near Bannerghatta. The big cats tend to travel in the forests of Bannerghatta-Talaghattapura-Hemmigepura and the Kengeri belt, he stated.

Leopards have been known to venture into Bengaluru city limits time and again, the most recent instance being a big cat roaming on the Bangalore University campus last month.