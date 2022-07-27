'Caught the Pushpas': Ganja smugglers using Allu Arjun's Pushpa technique nabbed by cops
- Bengaluru police arrested as many as seven persons involved in smuggling ganja worth ₹1 crore in Pushpa style, under the metal floor of their truck.
Bengaluru's Begur police on Tuesday busted a smuggling ring inspired by the recent Telugu movie, Pushpa, recovering about 175 kilograms of ganja worth Rs1 crore and arresting as many as seven people in connection with the case.
IPS officer C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the south-east division of Bengaluru City, shared pictures of over 80 bags of drugs seized in the case where the accused tried to smuggle said drugs like Allu Arjun's character smuggles red sanders in the Telugu film Pushpa.
Smugglers hid the drugs under a metal sheet on the floor of the truck as shown in the movie. The DCP took to Twitter to share pictures of the seized drugs, writing, “Reel inspires real, caught the Pushpas smuggling drugs as the hero smuggled red sanders! But when life imitates fiction, our Pushpas end up in jail. Waiting to secure more real Konda Reddys involved in narcos.”
He also tagged Telugu film actor and Pushpa starrer Allu Arjun. According to a report on the Deccan Herald, the accused who have been nabbed by police have been identified as K R Aravind, Pavan Kumar, Amjad Itiyar, Prabhu, Nazim, Prasad and Patti Saichandra Prakash.
According to a tip-off, the drugs were coming in from Visakhapatnam and were meant to be peddled across Bengaluru through peddlers. Reports added that the accused had packed the ganja in sachets that were wrapped with brown cello tape.
Meanwhile, Kalasipalya police in their own crackdown arrested one person accused of selling 334 kilogram of ganja and 74 gram of weed oil. Police have seized drugs worth ₹55,000.
IPS officer Laxman B. Nimbargi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the west division of Bengaluru City, shared a photo of the recovered drugs and tweeted, “Kalasipalya Police arrested an accused who was trying to sell Ganja (334g) and Weed Oil (74g) drugs in police station area, drugs worth Rs. 55K seized.”
