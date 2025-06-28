Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Cauvery aarti’ near KRS reservoir inspired by Ganga aarti under Karnataka HC lens. Here's why

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 28, 2025 03:56 PM IST

The Karnataka HC examines a petition challenging the state's plan for a Cauvery Aarti near the KRS reservoir, citing ecological concerns and safety hazards.

Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government in response to a petition challenging the proposed Cauvery Aarti near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, raising alarms over potential ecological and safety hazards.

The government aims to launch the Cauvery aarti event by Dasara and is planning a facility to accommodate around 10,000 people to witness it, however, there are concerns that the initiative could negatively affect agricultural practices in the wider Cauvery basin. (HT Photo/For representation)
The government aims to launch the Cauvery aarti event by Dasara and is planning a facility to accommodate around 10,000 people to witness it, however, there are concerns that the initiative could negatively affect agricultural practices in the wider Cauvery basin. (HT Photo/For representation)

A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi passed the order after considering preliminary arguments from Advocate Rajanna R, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Sunanda Jayaram.

ALSO READ | Another tigress found dead in Bandipur reserve in Karnataka; Officials cite ‘natural causes’

The bench has directed all respondents to submit their replies within two weeks.

The petition contests the Water Resources Department’s plan to hold a Cauvery Aarti event, modelled on the Ganga Aarti, for which the state has reportedly approved a budget of 92.30 crore.

The government aims to launch the event by Dasara and is planning a facility to accommodate around 10,000 people to witness the aarti.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru commuters brace for toll hikes on elevated expressway starting July 2025: Report

The funds are intended for building infrastructure to accommodate large public gatherings, including a stadium, parking zones, and other amenities.

According to the petitioner, the decision was taken without adequate assessment of its broader implications.

ALSO READ | Bank manager, two others held for over 53 crore heist in Karnataka

The proposed construction activity and influx of visitors could jeopardise the safety of the KRS dam, pollute the river, and disrupt the surrounding ecosystem. There are also concerns that the initiative could negatively affect agricultural practices in the wider Cauvery basin.

The petition argues that the administrative sanction violates provisions under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, and seeks to have it annulled.

An interim stay on the project’s implementation has also been requested.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Cauvery aarti’ near KRS reservoir inspired by Ganga aarti under Karnataka HC lens. Here's why
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On