Expressing his strong objections to Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee recommending Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said it is against the spirit of the constitution and federalism. Cauvery issue: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy expresses outrage over CWRC order(AP)

Also Read - Cauvery row: CWRC directs Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water by October 31

The former chief minister said the state government does not have the courage to defy this order.

The CWRC today recommended that Karnataka needs to ensure releases from its reservoirs so that 3,000 cusecs are realised at Biligundlu starting from October 16 (8 am) up to October 31.

"Despite all the reservoirs being empty due to lack of rain, another big shock to the state is that the CWRC has again ordered to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily for 15 days. We have a doubt that the authority (Cauvery Water Management Authority- CWMA) and Regulatory Committee have been formed to give such water shocks to Karnataka," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

These orders are against the spirit of the constitution and federalism, he said. "Not only that, the patience and tolerance of Kannadigas are being tested. This order is a death knell for the interests of Karnataka. People of Bengaluru are facing a drinking water crisis. Enough water has not been supplied to crops of Cauvery basin farmers."

Kumaraswamy expressed outrage that by giving "order after order" to Karnataka to release water, the principles of equal justice have been destroyed.

According to official sources, Karnataka has made a submission before CWRC requesting to report to CWMA that the shortfall in cumulative inflows to Karnataka's four reservoirs up to October 10 is 50.891 per cent.

Taking note of the distress flows and the extreme hydro-meteorological conditions, it is inferred that the flows into Karnataka reservoirs cannot be relied upon with any assurance. Therefore, Karnataka will not be able to release any water from its reservoirs so as to reach Biligundlu, except (the water flow) that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment, officials said.

Tamil Nadu demanded before CWRC that Karnataka has to release 16,000 cusecs for the next 15 days (which works out to 20.75 TMC).

Kumaraswamy said, "The committee seems to have forgotten that Kannadigas are human too; they too need food and water, and they too are part of this federal system. Cauvery cannot be protected by this government. The government does not have the courage to defy this order."

He urged people to organise and protect their rights, and assured that his party was with them.

On one hand, farmers are perplexed by power cuts, while on the other hand, the Cauvery issue is also affecting them, Kumaraswamy further said, adding that the Congress government in the state is of the mindset to let Cauvery water flow to Tamil Nadu, even if Kannadigas shed tears.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!