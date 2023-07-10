‘CBI not needed, Karnataka police can solve,’ HM G Parameshwara on Jain monk's murder

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the state police are thoroughly investigating the murder case of a Jain monk Kaamakumar Nandi of Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi Aashram in Belagavi district. He also said that a few protesters are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) inquiry and clarified that there is no need for CBI's involvement in the case. Karnataka home G Parameshwara in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(AP File Photo)

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the home minister said, “There is absolutely no question of any discrimination in the investigation process. Our police will arrest all the people involved in the case and a legal action will be taken. I met the Jain monks who were protesting in Hubballi, and they demanded a CBI inquiry on the matter.” G Parameshwara further said that the Karnataka police are competent enough to solve the case. “I do not think there is a need for CBI's involvement in this case. Karnataka police are capable enough to arrest the accused and solve the case. There is no pressure on the police, and they are working hard without any bias,” added the home minister.

On Sunday, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there are a few doubts on the murder of a Jain monk and demanded the ruling government for an impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police detained at least 12 people on Sunday for questioning in this case. Chikkodi’s deputy SP Basavaraj Yaligar said, “Although both the accused, arrested on Saturday, confessed that they were solely responsible for the murder of the monk, the police are conducting additional investigations as the motive behind the murder is believed to be related to a money matter.”

According to the primary investigation, Acharya Sri Kamakumara Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Jain ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk, was allegedly murdered over a money dispute on July 6 by one of his devotees in the ashram. The primary accused along with another accused were arrested on Saturday.