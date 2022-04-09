Central agencies to look into bomb hoax threat to Bengaluru schools
- Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any.
At least 15 schools in the city and its outskirts received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning triggering panic among students, parents and school managements, which the police later declared as a hoax after conducting searches.
"Searches went on till last night. There was no bomb, it was a hoax. Our police are trying to find out as to who was behind the hoax threat, and central agencies are also specially looking into it seriously," Jnanendra told reporters here.
The home minister, however, did not specify which central agency is involved in the investigation. Asked whether the state has referred the matter to central agencies, he said, "They have come themselves, to look into terror angle, whether the mail has come from outside... they will also inquire, collect details from our (police) investigation," he added.
Bomb detection and disposal teams were sent to the schools that received threats on Friday to conduct searches, while police teams began investigating about threat e-mails and the sender.
The e-mail threats to schools read, "A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!"
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday commenting on bomb threats said there seems to be a conspiracy to disturb peace in Karnataka, which is a progressive state. He also assured that all the necessary precautionary measures will be taken.
Responding to a question whether the government has taken serious note of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri's video statement in which he has used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, Jnanendra said the government has taken it seriously and all necessary measures are being taken.
"I can't share the details, because it is not a normal thing. He (Zawahiri) is the head of an international terrorist organisation. If he has spoken about our Mandya girl, we have taken it seriously. It is a matter of securing our national unity and integrity, we will do whatever is required for it," he added.
In a 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror group online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri said, "We must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy". The Al-Qaeda chief also praised Karnataka college student Muskan Khan (from Mandya) for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.
(PTI)
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding Crypto gamification platform 'One World Nation' (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg. One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.
-
Startup mantra: Charging up EV battery space
Pune: Log9 Materials, an indigenous deep-tech startup, is redefining the electric vehicle industry's battery charging standards with its two-wheeler and three-wheeler battery pack utilising the supercapacitor expertise. In the beginning… AAkshay Singhalcomes from the small town of Deoband in Saharanpur district while KKartik Hajelahails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. While Akshay was pursuing Material Sciences, Kartik did his Chemical Engineering in IIT Roorkee. In 2017 they shifted their base to Bengaluru.
-
Three feared drowned as boat capsizes in Ganga
Three persons were feared drowned after a country boat capsized in Ganga River near Brahmchari ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna on Saturday, officials said. Two of the victims were said to be residents of Brahmchari and were identified as Amit Kumar Singh (20), Kaushal Kumar Rai (18) while the third remains unidentified. Hearing screams of those aboard the ill-fated boat, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued eight of them.
-
Bengali film festival in Bengaluru from April 8: How to get in
In a major boost to the Bengali film industry, the Kolaj Bengali Association is all set to host the first Bengali film festival in Bengaluru. Kolaj will be a three-day film festival, running at St. Johns Auditorium in Koramangala. The festival began on Friday and will run up to April 10. Nine feature films, seven short films, and one documentary will be screened at this festival. Madhubani and Patachitra paintings will also be exhibited.
-
SC orders to draw power line through Western Ghats along existing line
The Supreme Court has accepted the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee that a fresh 440 kV line that is being drawn from Tamnar in Chattisgarh to Goa cutting across the Western Ghats be drawn along the alignment of an existing line rather than encroaching upon virgin forests, a plan that was being opposed by environmentalists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics