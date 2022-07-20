Centre cleared ₹8,800 Crore GST dues: Karnataka CM Bommai
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Centre has cleared GST dues to the tune of ₹8,800 crore and the rest will be paid soon.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Centre has cleared GST dues to the tune of ₹8,800 crore and the rest will be paid soon. Speaking to reporters, the CM said his government had appealed to the union government for extending GST compensation period by another two years, but it was rejected citing rules.
"However, they are giving us our dues. Only recently, they (Centre) gave us ₹8,800 crore. The rest of amount will be paid. There is no doubt about it,” he said.
Regarding extension of the GST compensation beyond five years, Bommai said the central government has made it clear that the GST compensation can be given only for five years and cannot be extended further. The Chief Minister also underlined that the central government is giving the state’s share of GST.
During COVID time the collection was almost nil and the GST said that the compensation will be given only if there is collection. However, the Centre gave compensation even though there were no collection, he explained.
The goods and services tax (GST) was brought in and implemented from July 1, 2017. All the states were assured of compensation for loss of revenue arising out of implementation of the new tax regime as per the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years.
To a question on the local body elections in the state and elsewhere, Bommai said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner’s report on the delimitation and reservation of wards will be submitted to the Supreme Court on July 22. Following the apex court’s direction, the process will be taken up further, he added.
‘Have videos, don’t want to malign her image’: Tej Pratap Yadav on marital dispute
Former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged that there was a smear campaign against him in connivance with his former relatives, a reference to his estranged wife's family, to victimise him and his family. Yadav filed for divorce months after his marriage to daughter of politician Chandrika Rai in 2018, Ashwariya Rai. “I have faith and trust only in the judiciary and he (judge) will solve my plight,” he added.
‘When you're insulted as a Dalit…': Akhilesh Yadav on UP BJP min's resignation
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday threw his weight behind Dinesh Khatik, an MLA of Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP, who resigned from the state council of ministers as, according to him, officials in Khatik, who is the legislator from the Hastinapur constituency's own ministry were ignoring him as he was a Dalit.
Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues advisory | Watch video
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday bringing a much-needed respite from the sultry weather conditions. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds is expected in Haryana's Manesar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal and adjoining areas on Wednesday. The IMD said there could be waterlogging in low-lying areas, and occasional fall in visibility. There are possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' roads, the IMD said.
Moose Wala murder: Encounter on near Attari border with suspected gangsters
An encounter between Punjab Police and suspected gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on May 29 is underway at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar, police sources said on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police had a information that the accused in Sidhu Moosewala's killing have taken shelter in the village, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border.
Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder. More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.
