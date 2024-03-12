 Centre notifying rules for CAA is politically motivated: Karnataka Home Minister | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Centre notifying rules for CAA is politically motivated’: Karnataka Home Minister

‘Centre notifying rules for CAA is politically motivated’: Karnataka Home Minister

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 12, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The Central government led by BJP has made several decisions keeping elections in mind, and everyone knows that this move is "politically motivated", he said.

The Centre notifying the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is "politically motivated", keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

He said this move shows the BJP's lack of confidence about winning more seats in the polls and coming to power.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ | Won't release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at any cost: DK Shivakumar amid water crisis

"Today CAA guidelines and norms have been gazetted and published. I feel that it is not proper to comment without seeing its complete details. We have seen in 2019 that it was opposed by many. Despite that if the Central government has come to this decision, it has to be examined and looked into," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Central government led by BJP has made several decisions keeping the elections in mind, and everyone knows and understands that this move is "politically motivated".

ALSO READ | Karnataka bans Rhodamine-B used as food colour in cotton candy, gobi manchurian

"Somewhere the BJP has a fear. Despite them claiming outside that they will win, it seems they have less confidence within about winning more seats and coming to power. So they are making such decisions," he added.

The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

ALSO READ | Investigators close to locating suspect of Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Parameshwara

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On