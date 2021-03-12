IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / City matters: Need significant change in way we plan Bengaluru
V Ravichandar.
V Ravichandar.
bengaluru news

City matters: Need significant change in way we plan Bengaluru

Bengaluru ranked the best Indian city on the Ease of Living index in its population category. The problem with being ranked the best is that the only way is down since there are no underlying structural measures that can ensure repeat winning performances
READ FULL STORY
By V. Ravichandar
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST

Recently, Bengaluru jumped over fifty places to be ranked the best Indian city on the Ease of Living index in its population category. This ranking by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was accompanied by its sibling, the Municipal Performance (MP) Index in which the city did not make it to any of the top spots. While the latter was both understandable and explainable, the most liveable city tag, while a welcome surprise, was a tad difficult to reason away akin to the umpire’s call. Bengalureans were understandably skeptical and the chief minister (B S Yediyurappa) chose to skip its mention while presenting the budget. Self-proclaimed urban experts like this writer were scrambling around to make sense of the ranking.

While there are many parameters underlying the index, the primary reasons for the high ranking possibly stems from the Citizen Perception Survey (30%) and Economic Ability (15%). While the latter has always been a city’s strength, it is clear that the one silver lining from the pandemic year was citizens feeling better about a city that they experienced less! Given the technological nature of the city’s workforce, it was a natural fit for the shift to the Work from Home (WFH) paradigm. Many companies had progressive schemes to facilitate WFH – employees had laptops sent to their homes and broadband connection enabled. This coupled with less need for travel saw reduced traffic, Bengaluru’s notorious bugbear, and less visible garbage too, another regular dampener. The multiple excavation sites too were mainly out of sight. All in all, less distress led to relative happiness. Bengaluru saw a steady middle order performance in the other two parameters of Quality of Life (35%) and Sustainability (20%).

Also Read | HT Editorial: Shaping India’s urban future

The problem with being ranked the best is that the only way is down since there are no underlying structural measures that can ensure repeat winning performances. The Municipal Performance index says it all. Bengaluru has chosen to disregard the multiple committee (disclosure – this writer was a member of one of them) recommendations to reform its city governance and administration. There is a need to do a mix of deep decentralization at the ward level and centralization to coordinate across multiple agencies at the city level. It has not happened and neither does there seem to be political will nor administrative appetite to do what is required.

More important than the structural reforms, we need a transformative vision for the city. If there is one takeaway from the 2020 pandemic, it is the idea of a ‘bubble’ and the need for compact cities. We need to think in terms of a 5 km city radius where the bulk of ‘live and work’ happens for most Bengalureans. We had the code, but we chose to junk it. The public sector townships like ITI, BEL, HAL, HMT were planned in this manner where the workplace, educational, social infrastructure were all provided for in the neighbourhood. Somewhere in the growth process, we chose to crisscross the city and lost the plot. It is possible to reimagine the city drawing from this relatively ‘ancient’ way of life!

Also Read | ‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

Bengaluru no longer has one city centre. Just going overground on the Metro on MG Road sort of killed it. There are multiple city centres around Whitefield, Jayanagar, Malleswaram, etc. The 5 km city has to work for strata of citizens. Our house helps, business workers, street side vendors need to be able to live with dignity within these ‘enclaves’. For that to happen, it is imperative we think in terms of social rental housing, a much-neglected area. We need plan permission policies that enable rental housing for the underprivileged on scale – instruments like Transit Oriented Development, Transferable Development Rights and local retrofit initiatives need to be reoriented to address this need.

We need a significant change in the way we plan our city if we need it to be a truly liveable one for decades to come. The current Comprehensive Master Plan route has failed us comprehensively. We ought not to be in denial and be ready to embark on new imaginations of what is desirable and possible. This will require enlightened political leadership and Bengaluru has the civil society eco-system that is happy to partner. Together we can make the change happen.

(V. Ravichandar, Civic evangelist, chooses to defer celebrating the most liveable city award.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A health worker collects a swab sample from an elderly woman for the Covid-19 test.(Kunal Patil/PTI)
A health worker collects a swab sample from an elderly woman for the Covid-19 test.(Kunal Patil/PTI)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru's civic body mulls Covid-19 testing in malls, marriage halls

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The BBMP also acknowledged some of the lapses in contact-tracing, data collection which it said it needed to fix to check the rise in Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yediyurappa, like many other senior political leaders in the state and country, had tested positive for the virus last year.(HT Photo)
Yediyurappa, like many other senior political leaders in the state and country, had tested positive for the virus last year.(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa gets Covid-19 vaccination

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • The 78-year-old CM was inoculated as part of the drive in the state that has so far vaccinated over 11.84 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru-based Aditi Ashok is the only Indian golfer to have played in the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games and Asian Games. (Photo: Instagram)
Bengaluru-based Aditi Ashok is the only Indian golfer to have played in the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games and Asian Games. (Photo: Instagram)
bengaluru news

Arjuna awardee Aditi Ashok: Growing up in Bengaluru, you can play golf all year!

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Golfer Aditi Ashok, who is currently in the USA participating in LPGA tournament, talks about growing up in Bengaluru, receiving Arjuna Award and getting back to the turf after a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Ravichandar.
V Ravichandar.
bengaluru news

City matters: Need significant change in way we plan Bengaluru

By V. Ravichandar
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Bengaluru ranked the best Indian city on the Ease of Living index in its population category. The problem with being ranked the best is that the only way is down since there are no underlying structural measures that can ensure repeat winning performances
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. (Reuters)
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. (Reuters)
bengaluru news

'City of future!' Infosys' Nandan Nilekani on what makes Bengaluru click

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:00 PM IST
  • Nilekani said that the work from home system is here to stay as the city sees a new phase of change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“First-generation wealth… I think is easier to give away,” Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on HT Dialogues.
“First-generation wealth… I think is easier to give away,” Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani said on HT Dialogues.
india news

Bengaluru has public-spiritedness: Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:17 PM IST
He pointed out that there are four signatories from the city contributing to Bill and Melinda Gates’ and Warren Buffet’s Giving Pledge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Calling it a good news, the entrepreneur further said that WFH will reduce pressure on the commuters and traffic.(Mint File Photo)
Calling it a good news, the entrepreneur further said that WFH will reduce pressure on the commuters and traffic.(Mint File Photo)
bengaluru news

'Work from home here to stay', says Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Soon after lockdowns were announced around the world - in India, a 68-day lockdown began on March 25, 2020 - employees moved to a WFH routine that caused ripples across industries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues.
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues.
bengaluru news

'Bengaluru is my favourite city': Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The economic might of India’s flourishing technology capital propelled Bengaluru to the top spot in central government's Ease of Living Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani
bengaluru news

Watch live: Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on HT Dialogues

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is in conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru in this file picture. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru in this file picture. (PTI Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka forms panel to look into quota demand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The state had recently seen agitations from several communities demanding reservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After six years in the business, the actor admits that he puts in a conscious effort to be different from each movie and role.
After six years in the business, the actor admits that he puts in a conscious effort to be different from each movie and role.
bengaluru news

Varun Tej: I want to entertain all, not just one section of audience

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:59 PM IST
With two films lined up this year, F3 and Ghani, and two others he’s working on, the actor says he is still figuring things out as every day is different
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa.(PTI)
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa.(PTI)
bengaluru news

'Shrinking revenues may impact Karnataka’s economy in future as well': Report

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • According to the Medium Term Fiscal Plan 2021-25 (MTFP) the effects of the negative revenue deficit will impact the state in the coming year as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raghu Dixit gives newbies in Bengaluru, his top five picks to do when in the city.
Raghu Dixit gives newbies in Bengaluru, his top five picks to do when in the city.
bengaluru news

5 Things to do in Bengaluru: Raghu Dixit style

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Drive to Nandi Hills, go pub hopping and more! Raghu Dixit is here to help you out with his ready reckoner on what not to miss when in Namma Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
File photo: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

'Big budget, bigger debts': Yediyurappa's show of Karnataka's finances

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • The state is also expected to borrow 71,332 crore this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader K Siddaramaiah. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader K Siddaramaiah. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
bengaluru news

Congress terms Karnataka budget as 'hollow'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:26 PM IST
"This is not a budget that supplements development. It has no vision or target. Its a hollow budget," opposition leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP