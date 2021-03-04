IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Hardeep Puri after release of Ease of Living Index report
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Hardeep Puri after release of Ease of Living Index report

The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST

Hours after Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri released the ranking of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) and Municipal Performance Index (MPI) for the year 2020, he said that the smart city project is aimed at urban rejuvenation, governance, accountability, and ease of living. “The choice is not between a smart city or a not-so-smart city but the choice is between a smart city and 'decay'. A smart city is about urban rejuvenation, governance, accountability, and ease of living,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.” 

Also Read| Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020

Earlier in the day, the minister released the rankings under EoLI 2020 for cities with a population of more than a million and cities with less than a million people. A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020, the housing and urban affairs ministry said in a statement. 

Bengaluru ranked as the top performer followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, and Navi Mumbai. Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai were next in line in the more than a million category. Of the 49 cities ranked on the liveability index in this category, Delhi figured at the 13th spot while Srinagar was ranked lowest.

In the less than million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneswar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davanagere, and Tiruchirappalli.

According to MPI 2020 ranking, municipalities with a population of over a million, Indore ranked the highest followed Surat and Bhopal. In the less than million category, New Delhi Municipal Council has emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar. 

Puri earlier in the day said, “India’s steady economic growth is reflected in the rapid expansion of her cities. India, today is one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. With the current urbanisation rate, India is expected to have 50 per cent of the country’s population residing in cities within the next 30 years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardeep singh puri ease of living index report
Close
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists
india news

Press Association seeks priority Covid-19 vaccination of accredited journalists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:33 PM IST
"Like health professionals, security persons and many others, a number of journalists have also lost their lives on the line of duty. Like all other essential services, media houses also remained open during the whole calamity," the press body said in an official statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal (R) during the signing of an MoU between the state government and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for setting up an integrated steel plant and riverine port in Kendrapara District, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, March 04, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_04_2021_000169B)(PTI)
india news

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India plans $6.88 billion steel plant

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The proposed plant to be built by the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel would have annual production capacity of 12 million tonnes, the state government of Odisha said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
The apex court referred to Article 247 which gives Parliament the power to create additional courts for the better administration of laws. (HT PHOTO).
india news

SC suggests law to create more courts to clear pendency of cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • On Wednesday, the Centre had submitted a note prepared by Department of Financial Services (DFS) which did not agree with the Court’s suggestion to create additional courts as a solution to curb high pendency of Section 138 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.(Mint)
india news

Kotak Mahindra Bank signs MoU with Indian army to handle salary accounts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
india news

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
india news

SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"In view of the successful result of this provision for Covid-19 vaccine, this provision should also be implemented for non-Covid-19 vaccines," Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CDS General Bipin Rawat’s mandate includes bringing about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services and repairs and maintenance of the three services. (AFP PHOTO).
CDS General Bipin Rawat’s mandate includes bringing about jointness in operations, logistics, transport, training, support services and repairs and maintenance of the three services. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

Military leaders will have to match political vision behind theaterisation: CDS

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • General Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces face greater challenges than any other military in the world and India urgently needs to bring about structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
Punjab has been witnessing a sharp rise in its fresh coronavirus disease cases in the last three weeks.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
The health department bulletin showed 173,658 healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 disease vaccine in Punjab till now while 44,306 of these workers have received the second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bills passed by the assembly include the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax bill.(Mint)
The bills passed by the assembly include the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax bill.(Mint)
india news

Arunachal assembly passes key bills on GST, regulatory reforms for investors

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The bills passed by the assembly are the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh Yadav also talked about the Bihar elections stating that the grand alliance was going to win but the BJP did not let that happen(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)
Akhilesh Yadav also talked about the Bihar elections stating that the grand alliance was going to win but the BJP did not let that happen(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)
india news

Will abolish EVMs if SP comes to power in UP in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav launched a similar attack against EVMs during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing news clippings on malfunctioning of EVMs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. In picture - Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai.(PIB)
This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. In picture - Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai.(PIB)
india news

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on Friday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:05 PM IST
India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TWK, which has come up at Gariahat depot in south Kolkata, has been conceptualised by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).(Pixabay)
The TWK, which has come up at Gariahat depot in south Kolkata, has been conceptualised by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).(Pixabay)
india news

Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Launched in 2018, the ranking has assumed importance over the years in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the ease of living along with the ease of doing business as a key policy priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP