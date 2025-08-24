Class 10 student dies by suicide in Bengaluru: Report

A spate of student suicides in Bengaluru over the past few months has raised serious concerns among parents, educators and mental health professionals, highlighting the growing psychological burden on young learners. Student suicides in Bengaluru: With recent cases involving students from various backgrounds, educators and parents are urged to take action to address the psychological pressures faced by young learners.(Representative/Shutterstock)

In the latest incident, a 16-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide at her home on the city’s outskirts on Friday. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

Her school headmaster said they had no complaints about her as a student, noting that she had been attending the special extended classes mandated by the government for board students, as per a report from the Deccan Herald. He urged children to turn to parents and teachers for support, while pledging to strengthen awareness programs on mental health.

Earlier, police in CK Acchukattu, Bengaluru, began investigating the death of a Class 7 boy. He is believed to have left behind a detailed suicide note, expressing regret and gratitude and authorities reportedly linked his death to his apparent fascination with the Japanese animated series Death Note, which may have influenced him.

Other recent suicides in the city highlight different pressures faced by students. In July, an architecture student recorded a video blaming ragging by peers before he died. In February, a 15-year-old schoolgirl died in Kadugodi, while a 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala was found dead at a medical college on Kanakapura Road.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers: Sahai Helpline: 080 2549 7777; Cadambams: 096111 94949; iCALL: 9152987821; Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918