Complaint against Amazon over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed the ‘obscene’ paining o Radha-Krishna was removed from Amazon site following their outrage.
Boycott Amazon started trending on Twitter as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. A memorandum was submitted to Bengaluru's Subramanya Nagar police station requesting action against the e-commerce giant, the organisation said. The painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, the organisation claimed, under the Janmashtami sale. Janmashtami was observed on August 18 and 19. Also Read: Why Bengaluru-based painting seller is under fire on social media on Janmashtami
The Hindu organisation later claimed that the painting was removed from the sites 'quietly' following the uproar. "But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again," it tweeted.
"Unscrupulous Amazon is constantly disrespecting the national and religious symbols & deities of India! It is necessary that India should take an aggressive stance in order to ensure that @amazonIN does not engage in such activities!" a Hindu Janajagruti leader tweeted.
Amazon has not yet issued any statement over the controversy.
On several earlier occasions, Amazon came under fire for allegedly 'hurting' sentiments in India. In 2019, a case was registered against it as its US website was selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods. Last year, it was criticised for selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem on the Canada site.
CM Bommai orders thorough probe into death threat calls to Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday ordered a thorough probe into death threat calls to the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah. Amid the row over his remarks on Veer Savarkar, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he received death threat calls. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress staged a protest to condemn the egg attack against Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit.
CM Bommai seeks assistance from universities for integrated townships in state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday suggested taking the help of universities having expertise in urban planning for the implementation of the environment-friendly Smart Integrated Township project in the state. Reviewing the progress of Integrated Township schemes here on Friday, the Bommai said Singapore University and other varsities are having special expertise in urban planning and assistance from those varsities could be taken. There must be provision to start industries near them.
Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the plea from the college which had challenged the central government's decision of denying permission for course renewal.
Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push. Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region. But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
