Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya
- BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law".
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law".
Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven "morchas" over the weekend.
"The farce being played out by the Congress on the streets and the railway tracks exposes its DNA. It believes that the Nehru-Gandhi family is above the law of the land," said Surya, who was asked about repeated summonses issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, which evoked allegations of vendetta politics.
Asked about the similar allegations made by the opposition RJD in Bihar, following the arrest of Bhola Yadav, a close aide of its supremo Lalu Prasad, the BJP leader said that all “dynastic parties are alike in lacking respect for the law".
"Contrast the tantrums thrown by these parties with the enormous patience our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demonstrated, fighting their legal battles for two decades until acquittal", said Surya, referring to the clean chit given by Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.
The young MP from Bangalore was also asked about the recent busting of a Bihar network of Islamic extremist organization PFI, which is headquartered in Karnataka.
"Our governments, be it in Bihar or Karnataka, adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards organizations promoting radicalism and separatism," replied the BJP leader whose party shares power here and rules the southern state.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, however, evaded a direct reply when asked whether he will raise in Parliament the demand for a ban on the PFI.
"We favour strict action against these organisations," he added.
-
J&K doctors, paramedics told to report to original place of posting
In a major move, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting. A senior officer in the medical education and health department said that there was a large chunk of doctors, especially from influential families in Kashmir and Jammu, who were attached to far off hospitals or health centres.
-
Talks with Himachal CM inconclusive, farmers’ unions to go ahead with August 5 protest
A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister met agitating fruit growers, farmers' unions on Friday decided to go ahead with their planned protest outside the Secretariat on August 5, dismissing the assurances given to them as “mere eyewash.” Sixty representatives of the Sanuykt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 27 farmers' unions – had met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday and put forth their demands.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics