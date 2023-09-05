Cong legislators, party workers to be appointed heads of state-run boards, corpns: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that appointments of heads to various state-run boards and corporations in the state will be made, and both Congress legislators as well as party workers will be placed in these posts. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, indicated that about 15-20 party legislators who are eyeing the posts will be accommodated, and the rest of the posts will be given to loyal party workers. Karnataka deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

"We will do it, don't worry," Shivakumar told reporters here in response to a question on reports about simmering discontent within the ruling Congress over the delay in appointments to various boards and corporations, despite it being over 100 days since the party came to power in the state.

Asked whether opportunity will be given to legislators, or whether the party workers will be given priority, he said, "Legislators are also our leaders. Isn't it wrong that I become minister and they don't get any position? They too should be given a chance. Also workers should be given an opportunity."

He added, "Only about 15-20 legislators may opt for board and corporation posts. Everyone is not asking, only 20-25 of them are asking, out of which we will appoint 15-20 of them (legislators). Rest all will be given to party workers for the term of two or two-and-a-half years."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been under pressure from legislators who did not make it to the cabinet, and ex-lawmakers and party workers who have remained loyal to the party -- eyeing plum postings at boards and corporations.