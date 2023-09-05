Country's development is result of contributions by Cong, not PM Modi, says Karnataka minister MB Patil

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaigning committee chairman MB Patil on Sunday stated that the development seen in the country isn't the result of Prime Minister Modi's nine-year rule, but rather a culmination of contributions from previous Congress governments. MB Patil made these remarks during a programme held to express gratitude to state and district committee office bearers for their efforts in the party's recent victory in the assembly elections.

Patil emphasised the Congress's historical role in India's freedom struggle, mentioning leaders like Nehru who played a pivotal role in driving economic progress. He urged PM Modi and other BJP leaders to acknowledge this history.

Patil highlighted the Congress's contributions, such as building 95 per cent of the country's dams, establishing institutions like IIT, IIM, and AIIMS, and leading various revolutions like the milk revolution.

He pointed out that the credit goes to Congress for implementing key acts like Food Security and the Right to Education. Patil praised leaders like PV Narasimha Rao and Man Mohan Singh for preparing India for liberalisation.

Patil stressed that the Congress adheres to the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar, and Kuvempu.

He mentioned plans to distribute pamphlets showcasing the Congress's achievements and the PM Modi-led government's failures. Patil also indicated that the KPCC campaigning committee's activities would be expanded in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and he would hold discussions with the KPCC President on this matter.

Finally, he called upon party workers to spread awareness about the party's achievements, including the implementation of guarantees, and aim to win a minimum of 20 MP seats in the state.

Patil criticised the Prime Minister for claiming credit for all the country's achievements and urged the Congress to respond appropriately.

BL Shankar, Manjunatha Bhandari, UB Venkatesha, Sudhamadas, Prakash Rathod, Kimmane Ratnakar, Dr Yateendra Siddaramaiah, Ramesh Babu, AP Basavaraju and others were present.