 Cong to stage state-wide protests on Aug 19 against Guv granting sanction for CM's prosecution | Bengaluru
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cong to stage state-wide protests on Aug 19 against Guv granting sanction for CM's prosecution

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 18, 2024 03:11 PM IST

The Congress in Karnataka will stage a state-wide protests against the permission given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)
Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’ based on the complaints by three activists, T J Abraham, Pradeep S P and Snehamayi Krishna.

They had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

The chief minister has refuted the allegation and vouched to fight it out legally.

In a post on 'X', Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, called upon his party leaders and workers to take out a kilometre long march to the Taluk and district level offices and submit memoranda addressed to the President of India Droupadi Murmu against the Governor's move.

"You all know that the BJP and the JD(S) are hatching a big conspiracy against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It's our duty to fight against it," he said.

Shivakumar said the Congress will fight against the conspiracy that aims to "finish off Siddaramaiah".

"We need to fight against the misuse of the office of the Governor, which granted permission to prosecute the Chief Minister," he said.

The Congress state president called upon the party leaders and workers to participate in the protest in large numbers.

The Congress party and the state Cabinet on Saturday backed the chief minister and turned down the opposition's demand for his resignation.

News / Cities / Bengaluru
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
