Congress fuelling stir against Agnipath: Karnataka CM Bommai
The ‘dharna’ staged by Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar in Karnataka is proof that the Congress is adding fuel to fire all over the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.
In Belagavi on Saturday, Nimbalkar a group of youth gathered at the taluk stadium to discuss the shape of the protest. Nimbalkar, said that she would stand with the students in their justified fight against the scheme.
“I am not afraid to expose the misdeeds of the ruling party. The hopeless BJP government, has brought in a useless scheme. It is aimed only at destroying the careers of young people and to see that they remain unemployed all their lives,’’ she said, according to reports.
Speaking to the media persons about the recently launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, Bommai said, “Agnipath is a novel scheme. The system of inducting youth for military training is prevalent all over the world. If the youth gets into military training at the age of 17-21 years, they would get many opportunities after a stint in the military. They would be inducted into paramilitary.”
“The sit-in demonstration staged by the Khanapur MLA is an evidence that the Congress is adding fuel to the fire with regard to the ongoing agitation against the Agnipath scheme,” Bommai said.
“The scheme has been launched to have a young military for a well-trained, fit population. The Union government is likely to address the apprehensions of those who have already written the exam. But violence and arson, setting fire to trains are unpardonable. Passengers are being inconvenienced, public property is being destroyed. This is a politically motivated act. People will see and understand it very soon,” he added.
Condemning the protests against Agnipath Scheme, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday assured the recruitment of Agniveers to the state police after they complete their service under the recently launched Central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme.
“Karnataka government will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme,” the home minister told a news agency.
Police resorted to lathi-charge after a protest turned violent in Dharwad on Saturday over the Union government’s Agnipath model for the short-term induction of soldiers into the armed forces. This is the first protest reported in Karnataka.
The incident in Dharwad comes in the wake of violent protests against the new defence recruitment scheme, which continued across India for the fourth consecutive day with agitators burning down more trains, buses and buildings and clashing violently with the police.
Around 200 youths took out the march from Old SP Circle. According to the police, the aspirants had gathered at Kala Bhavan in Dharwad from various parts of the district and wanted to stage a protest.
The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district. Following this, they demanded permission to take out a rally, which was denied. This resulted in a section of protesters pelting stones on a bus nearby, leaving it damaged partially. In response, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse all the protesters, police sai
Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said around 200 youths were said to be recently selected for the physical test in army recruitment, and others were opposing the scheme. They assembled at the old DSP Circle in Dharwad in a bid to hold the rally to Kalabhavan and further to the deputy commissioner’s office.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics