Congress terms Karnataka budget as 'hollow'

The Opposition Congress on Monday dubbed the budget tabled by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the assembly as 'hollow' and one which does not supplement development. "This is not a budget that supplements development. It has no vision or target. Its a hollow budget," opposition leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He said budgets presented so far in the state had allocated funds department wise, but it had been done away with this time and divided into six sectors. "Dividing the budget into sectors will not help understand how much is to be spent department wise," the former chief minister said, adding, that there were no adequate statistics in the budget and it lacked transparency.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had staged a walkout ahead of the tabling of budget, alleging that the BJP government was 'carrying a bundle of sins' and has no moral right to continue in power.