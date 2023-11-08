Couple dies in shocking self immolation incident in Bengaluru, probe on: Report

In a shocking incident, a couple died through self immolation in Bengaluru on Sunday in their residence. The incident occurred within the Kothanur police station limits. The deceased have been identified as Soumini Das, a 20-year-old nursing student from West Bengal and 29-year-old Abhil Abraham, a native of Kerala, according to a report. No note has been found as of yet and cops have filed a case of “unnatural death” in the matter. (iStock)

Soumini was a second-year student at a private nursing college in Bengaluru and Abhil ran a nursing service agency in the city. They were a cohabiting couple. However, reports said Soumini had already been married to a man in West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Toll in Attibele firecracker shop blaze increases to 17

Investigation revealed that Soumini had recently revealed her affair with Abhil to her husband when she had gone there for a visit, which might have led to arguments and played a role in the couple taking this extreme step. Police told the publication that no note has been found as of yet and that they have filed a case of “unnatural death” in the matter.

ALSO READ | BBMP orders closure of six restaurants for violation of fire safety norms

Neighbours reportedly heard screams on Sunday and rushed to the couple's flat. They broke into the house but were unable to save the couple. While Soumini died on the spot, Abhil succumbed to his grave burns at Victoria hospital during treatment.

Cops are combing through Soumini and Abhil's phones to ascertain some details. Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!