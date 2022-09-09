Court seeks report on treatment options for Lingayat seer
Hearing the application filed by the seer’s counsel, second additional district judge BK Komala ordered that the primary check-up of the patient be conducted at the nearest government hospital.
A Chitradurga district court hearing a child abuse case against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has ordered jail authorities to obtain a report on the best nearest government hospital before shifting the Lingayat seer there for check-up.
The order comes on Thursday while responding to an application on heart treatment needed for Sharanaru who was arrested on charges of sexually abusing two minor girls.
Hearing the application filed by the seer’s counsel, second additional district judge BK Komala ordered that the primary check-up of the patient be conducted at the nearest government hospital and its report should be submitted to the court after which a final decision can be taken.
On bail application lodged by the seer, notices were issued to the two survivors and special public prosecutor Nagaveni for filing their objections.
Meanwhile, private advocate Srinivas submitted an application for supporting the special public prosecutor.
The hearing was adjourned to September 12.
The Chitradurga sessions court on September 5 sent Sharanaru to judicial custody till September 14 in the case. Following the order, Sharanaru was taken to a jail in Chitradurga district.
In Mysuru, a group of lawyers have submitted a memorandum to the local administration demanding a judicial probe into the case. “The arrest is an eyewash. The government and police are helping the seer in the case. We demand that a judicial probe or an investigation by a higher agency should be done,” said lawyer Shivakumar R.
Two girls, aged 16 and 15, reportedly told the child welfare committee members that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019 and June 6, 2022. The girls were students of a school run by the mutt in Chitradurga and lived in a hostel there. They left the mutt hostel in July this year.
Based on their complaint, Mysuru police filed an FIR that was later transferred to Chitradurga.
Row after saffron flag hoisted atop Ashoka Emblem in Shivamogga
A controversy erupted after a video of a saffron flag on top of the Ashoka Emblem in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, about 350 km from Bengaluru, surfaced on social media, attracting sharp reactions from activists in the communally-sensitive region. The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesha Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday. “The procession is going on peacefully and no such incident was reported,” a local police officer said.
Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19
The UP Power Corporation Ltd will organise 'Samadhan Saptah' (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers' complaints. Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL.
Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence
The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large.
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
