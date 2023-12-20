Covid-19 JN.1 variant: Advisory issued for Karnataka schools

A surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has prompted the Associated Managements of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) to issue an advisory as a precautionary measure. Schools in the state have been put on alert over the increasing cases of Covid-19 Sub Variant JN.1. Schools in Karnataka have been put on alert over the increasing cases of Covid-19 Sub Variant JN.1 (Representational picture) (File photo)

KAMS has urged schools to disallow ill students from attending classes. Schools have been asked to regularly check temperature, sanitise school areas and require students to wear masks. In the wake of the matter, some schools have started taking temperature readings.

As per the advisory, students who feel unwell while at school, must be sent to an isolation room, given first aid and a notification be sent to the parents.

With Christmas Day approaching, many schools will be declaring holidays and winter vacations. Considering that, the advisory urges school management to spread awareness among the student's parents to be vigilant and avoid crowded places amid rise in Covid-19 cases. Schools have been asked to take precautions after the vacation ends, as some students might be returning from out of station trips.

“Soon after vacation, take extra measures for those students having travel history to different states/countries,” reads the official communication to the schools.

KAMS general secretary D. Shashi Kumar has urged school management to be extra cautious while undertaking any school trips. Schools have been instructed to follow government's guidelines and carry portable oxygen kits and other emergency medical supplies with them.

Cases of Covid-19 sub variant JN.1 in India

In India, 19 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra. Talking about the new cases, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday that there was no need to panic. On Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across India and stressed on the need to be alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.