Covid-19: Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities
Karnataka on Sunday recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362 respectively, health department said.
According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people were discharged cumulatively including 351 today.
There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the department added.
Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city.
Cumulatively, the city has reported 4.08 lakh infections, 4,499 deaths, 3,98,540 discharges, including 175 on Sunday, and 4,985 active cases.
According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were reported in Kalaburagi, 30 in Udupi, 25 in Tumakuru, 24 in Bidar, 16 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, 13 in Belagavi, 12 in Bengaluru Rural and 11 in Mysuru.
Cases were also reported in Ballari, Chamaranagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.
No fresh cases or deaths were reported in Bagalkote, Ramanagara and Kopal.
As many as 75,960 tests were done on Sunday including 72,086 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.93 crore, the department added.
On Sunday, 428 people were vaccinated.
There were no instances of AEFIs, the department said.
