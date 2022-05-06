Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru
The number of Covid-19 infected people in the state is slowly increasing day by day. According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported.
No deaths have been reported in the state for over a month now but the positivity rate has gone up to 1.66% against an average rate of 1.44%. Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases, with total active cases reported to be 1743 and with 171 new cases added. Over 5 lakh Bengalureans have got a booster dose administered till.
According to authorities, there were three active containment zones (with less than five positive cases) on May 2, and four zones on May 3. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.
In a statement to The Hindu, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilokchandra has noted that the increase in cases could be attributed to stringent contact tracing and enhanced surveillance measures that are in place.
Meanwhile, the state Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar, has clarified over the recent controversy around covid fatalities numbers, he tweeted, “The figures for those who died of coronavirus in Karnataka are clear. The state has a transparent system to record corona statistics, and so far, 40,060 people have died of coronal infection. No speculation about Corona statistics, no need to listen to misconceptions.”
-
Delhi: Man accused of molesting students inside MCD-run school arrested
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on Friday for allegedly molesting two girls in a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The man had reportedly entered a classroom on April 30 when the students were waiting for their teacher after the morning assembly. He then allegedly undressed two minor girls and urinated in front of the students.
-
'Concerned about safeguarding people': Nitish on Shah's CAA post-Covid remark
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the Centre will take a decision on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, ANI reported. "Everyone having voting rights is a citizen of the country. How could they (refugees who are Indian citizens) cast their franchise otherwise, and how come he became a home minister? He has a habit of parroting lies,"West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjeee retorted.
-
Jodhpur violence: Curfew relaxed for two hours
Jaipur: The curfew imposed following communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was lifted on Friday for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities on Friday. Director general of police M L Lather said that they have arrested 211 people in connection with the violence and registered 22 cases. The violence broke out on Monday night over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in the city's Jalori Gate.
-
2 more held for links with four Khalistani terrorists arrested from Haryana
Ferozepur: Two people were arrested on Friday from Punjab's Ferozepur and Faridkot for their alleged links with the four men found carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition in their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday. Police said the four men from Punjab were linked to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
-
After Covid hit his business, Bengaluru man toured India with only ₹12,000
Visal Vishwanath, who owns an event management business packed his bags and set off to tour the entire country on a budget. A native of Kannur, Visal moved to Bengaluru many years ago and resided in BTM Layout. Visal's India tour consisted of all states and even a few union territories, with his last stop being Bengaluru. Three days back after completing his 278 days long journey across 28 states, Visal wrote, “LIFE. The best gift i have ever got.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics