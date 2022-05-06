Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru

The number of Covid-19 infected people in the state is slowly increasing day by day. According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported.

No deaths have been reported in the state for over a month now but the positivity rate has gone up to 1.66% against an average rate of 1.44%. Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases, with total active cases reported to be 1743 and with 171 new cases added. Over 5 lakh Bengalureans have got a booster dose administered till.

According to authorities, there were three active containment zones (with less than five positive cases) on May 2, and four zones on May 3. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.

In a statement to The Hindu, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilokchandra has noted that the increase in cases could be attributed to stringent contact tracing and enhanced surveillance measures that are in place.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar, has clarified over the recent controversy around covid fatalities numbers, he tweeted, “The figures for those who died of coronavirus in Karnataka are clear. The state has a transparent system to record corona statistics, and so far, 40,060 people have died of coronal infection. No speculation about Corona statistics, no need to listen to misconceptions.”

???????????? ?????? ????????? ????????? ????-??? ????????????.



?????? ????-??? ???????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????? ?????? 40,060 ?? ?????? ????????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ???.



?????? ????-??? ????? ?????? ?????????, ????????????? ???????????? ???. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 6, 2022

