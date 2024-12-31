Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CT Ravi urges Governor to take action against police officers for ill-treating him

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 31, 2024 09:29 AM IST

CT Ravi also accused them of making him travel 400 kms throughout the night of December 19 and injuring him to bleed in custody.

Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi on Monday urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to take necessary legal action against the police personnel involved in his alleged 'illegal arrest' and for ill-treating him while he was in police custody in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him for using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

BJP leader CT Ravi. (PTI)
BJP leader CT Ravi. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emerged as third richest Chief Minister in the country. More details

He also requested the Governor to arrange for immediate additional security.

Speaking to reporters here, Ravi said the incident happened inside the council and the consent of the Council Chairperson, Basavaraj Horatti, should have been sought since all the powers inside the Council vests with him. The mistake committed by the police was that the case was registered without seeking the Chairperson's consent.

He also said that he was arrested without any evidence.

"Now they (police) are saying that they will send it (video evidence) to the Forensic Science Laboratory and need the Chairperson’s permission, but my question is whose permission was taken before arresting me. They (police) arrested me with malafide intentions by succumbing to pressure from the ministers," he added.

Recalling the December 19 episode in his letter to the Governor, the BJP leader accused top police officers of Belagavi and their subordinates of registering a case against him and ill-treating him under pressure from the ministers.

Ravi also accused them of making him travel 400 kms throughout the night of December 19 and injuring him to bleed in custody.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie runs into Zerodha boss Nikhil Kamath in Goa after Sundar Pichai spotting: 'Tech CEO bingo'

"The police never cared about my bleeding (head), vomiting in the police jeep, did not provide first aid and medical treatment for long hours. They made me starve without food and water for long hours, illtreated me like an animal, terribly tortured, harassed mentally and physically," he alleged in the letter.

Alleging that the police tried all possible attempts to 'eliminate' him, Ravi requested the Governor to seek a clarification from the Director General of Police on the entire episode.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On