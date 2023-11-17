The Karnataka transport department has extended the deadline to fix the mandated high – security registration plates (HSRP) for all those vehicles which were registered before April 2019. Earlier, the transport department had announced that the process must be finished before November 17, 2023 but it has now been postponed to February 17, 2024. Deadline to install mandatory HSRP for vehicles in Karnataka extended. Details

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “There are some legal issues going on with the installation of HSRPs for the vehicles in Karnataka. So, we decided to extend the deadline by another three months. No penalty will be levied until then.”

Reddy also alerted the vehicle owners about fraudsters who are posing as authorized HSRP dealers. “There are complaints about overpricing and fake HSRPs by fraudsters in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines set by the transport department,” added the transport minister.

What are high – security registration plates (HSRP)

HSRP is a number plate which is made with aluminum and fixed on a vehicle with two locks which are non-usable. On the top left corner of the plate in both front and rear plates, a chromium hologram of Ashoka Chakra that comprises of 20 mm x 20 mm in size is applied by hot stamping. This process is followed as a process to be protected from counterfeiting.

How to get HSRPs in Karnataka?

Visit the website of Karnataka transport department - https://transport.karnataka.gov.in OR www.siam.in and click on ‘Book HSRP.’ Choose your vehicle manufacturer and fill the basic vehicle details asked. Then Choose dealer location as per your convenience for affixation of HSRP and proceed to paying HSRP fee online. No payment to be made in cash.

An OTP will be generated and sent to the mobile of vehicle owners. The owner can select the date and time of affixation as per his/her convenience and the website. The owner should then visit his/her vehicle manufacturer or dealer for affixation of HSRP. A few manufacturers are also providing the HSRP service at the doorstep of houses and offices.

