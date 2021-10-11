In a first, owners of 10 vehicles fined for HSRP violation in Noida

For the first time, the Noida transport department conducted an enforcement drive on Monday and fined the owners of 10 vehicles who had not upgraded their number plates to High Security Registration Plates (HSRP). Each vehicle owner was fined ₹5,000, said officials.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO-enforcement) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the transport department has started issuing fines for HSRP violations.

“On Monday we issued 10 fines-- seven were owners of commercial vehicles and three were owners of private vehicles. Each violator was issued a fine of ₹5000 as per the rules. During the enforcement drive, we also spotted 18 vehicles that did not have HSRPs but the drivers/owners produced booking receipts. They were let go as they would fix the HSRPs on their vehicles in the next few days,” he said.

Tiwari said that the enforcement drive will continue in Noida. He urged people to get HSRPs fixed on their vehicles to avoid fines.

The Uttar Pradesh government had set a deadline of September 30 for owners to install HSRPs on their vehicles.

HSRPs are a new type of number plates made of aluminium. They are supposed to be tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks. The ministry of road transport and highways has mandated all vehicles sold in India before April 01, 2019, must have HSRPs. Those registered after the aforementioned date already come with HSRPs.

There are around 787,000 registered vehicles in the district, of which 450,000 vehicles do not have HSRPs, according to data from the transport department.

The ARTO said that traffic police also seized four private buses for permit violations.

“The department also seized 20 other buses on Monday for violating the commercial tax rules,” he said.