'Declare public holiday if RCB wins cup': Fan writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a display of passionate fandom, a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter from Belagavi has penned a handwritten plea to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting that the day RCB wins the Indian Premier League (IPL) be declared a public holiday across the state. RCB’s bowlers dismantled Punjab Kings for a paltry 101 runs in just 14.1 overs on Thursday.(PTI)

The supporter, identified as Shivanand Mallannavar, proposed that the day be officially recognised as "RCB Fans’ Festival", akin to the way Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated.

His letter, which is now going viral on social media, appeals to the government to not only mark the occasion with a holiday, but also to organise statewide celebrations and make formal arrangements for festivities in all districts.

Check out the viral post:

Mallannavar went a step further, suggesting that the date of RCB's potential IPL victory be commemorated annually, giving fans across Karnataka a chance to relive and celebrate what would be a historic moment for the franchise.

The fan's request follows RCB’s thrilling victory over Punjab Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match, securing the team a spot in the IPL 2024 final.

Match highlights

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cruised into their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final in eight years with a dominant eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a one-sided Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

RCB’s bowlers dismantled Punjab Kings for a paltry 101 runs in just 14.1 overs, exposing the flaws of the home team’s overly aggressive batting approach. Making light work of the modest target, RCB chased it down in just 10 overs, powered by a blazing half-century from Phil Salt, who remained unbeaten on 56 off 27 balls. The English opener hammered six fours and three sixes, treating the bowlers with disdain and making it look like a different surface altogether.

RCB, who have reached the IPL final thrice before (2009, 2011, and 2016) but are still in search of their maiden title, will now head to Ahmedabad for the title clash on June 3.

The game ended in emphatic fashion as Rajat Patidar slog-swept Musheer Khan for a six to seal the win. Though Virat Kohli was dismissed early for 12 off 12, there was little pressure on the RCB chase given the low target.

For Punjab Kings, it was a bittersweet night. While their batters failed to fire, Kyle Jamieson briefly lifted the home crowd’s spirits with a fiery wicket-maiden, which included the prized scalp of Kohli. Despite the drubbing, Punjab have another chance to make the final as they move on to Qualifier 2 on June 1, also in Ahmedabad.

RCB’s all-round performance has now set the stage for a highly anticipated final, as fans hope this could finally be the season the team lifts its first IPL trophy.

