‘Didn't know what was in bag’: Driver who transported explosives before blast
- Villagers felt the vibrations from the explosion even a kilometre away
“I didn’t know what they had in the bag. I was sleeping in my room and they asked me to come with them for some work. Once we reached the forest area, I waited outside, and these men went in with the bag. Then there was a blast.”
Seated in his pickup truck, with blood oozing from his legs, Mohammed Riyaz Ansari explained what transpired before the blast in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on Tuesday. Ansari’s pickup was used by the quarry employees to transport the explosives.
“I was trying to open the door when the blast happened. There are injuries on my hands, and it is bleeding a lot from my legs,” he said showing injuries, in a video shot on a mobile phone soon after the incident.
Six men were killed in a dynamite blast when they were allegedly trying to dispose of illegally procured explosives.
An ambulance driver, who ferried the injured, said they received a call about the incident around 1.20 am. “We reached the location around 1.40 am. We were initially told it was an accident, but when we reached the location, we realised there was a blast and there were five people.”
Villagers felt the vibrations from the explosion even a kilometre away. “I thought the roof of my house would fall on me and I ran out of the house,” said Venkatappa, a resident of Hirenagavalli, an area close to the location of the blast.
D Sudhakar, who is the minister in charge of the district, said the explosives belonged to the quarry closed down on February 7 for not storing explosives properly and not having an engineer at the site. “…we suspect that fearing further inspections, the owners must have got some employees to move the explosives to a forested area in Gudibande, around 1km away from the quarry,” he said.
“The bomb disposal team...said that even signals from mobile phones could have triggered the explosion. But they are investigating further,” Sudhakar said.
Also Watch: Karnataka: 6 killed while trying to dispose of explosives in Chikkaballapur
Police have identified three owners of the quarry and legal action has begun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly: PM,” he tweeted.
This is the second such blast in Karnataka in the last month. On January 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDPI instigated mob, triggered B’luru riots: NIA charge sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No restrictions on inter-state travel': Karnataka govt clarifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release
- Delhi judge Dharmender Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marshals at Karnataka wedding halls to ensure Covid-19 rules followed
- Karnataka says it does not want a situation like that in Maharashtra, where cases are on the rise and fresh curbs have been introduced in a few pockets to stop the infection from spreading.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal acting as B Team of Congress, say 2 Karnataka ministers
- Two Karnataka ministers, CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani, who belong to the sub-sect of the Lingayat community, hit out at the backers of an ongoing campaign by Panchamasalis for 2A category reservation status
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belagavi’s Marathis accuse BJP, Congress of ignoring region
- The Marathi speaking people in the region have sought the inclusion of Belagavi, Karwar, Balki, Bidar and Nipani with Maharashtra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 die in dynamite blast in Karnataka; second such incident in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 protocols: Karnataka closes borders with Kerala again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: No restrictions on inter-state travel, says Karnataka govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharath Bopanna: I want to explore films which create an impact and inspire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yatnal, Kashappanavar exploiting Panchamasali agitation: K’taka ministers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress attacks Yediyurappa, lays out red carpet for disgruntled BJP leaders
- Karnataka Congress president, D K Shivakumar said the party will make its stand on issues like reservation clear in the coming days and invited all disgruntled elements within the BJP to join the Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New quota requests add to Karnataka's existing pile
- Some of the requests by Karnataka caste groups are at least 5-10 years old, highlighting slow pace of progress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi and Yediyurappa over ‘unfulfilled’ promises
- The Congress has upped the ante against the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government that has been rattled by dissent and shortage of funds due to the reduction of revenue inflows from the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox