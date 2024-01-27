District minister announces jobs for 32 families affected by oxygen shortage

Bengaluru: In-Charge Minister of Chamarajanagara District, K Venkatesh on Friday announced that addressing the families of 32 individuals who lost their lives at Chamarajanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) district hospital on May 2, 2021, due to a shortage of oxygen supply. Minister Venkatesh declared that starting February 1, the affected families would be provided with government jobs. (Wikimedia Commons)

Minister Venkatesh declared that starting February 1, the affected families would be provided with government jobs. “They can commence work in the district from February 1. The families of the victims are urged to contact the deputy commissioner’s office for further details,” Venkatesh told reporters. He added, “Additionally, more opportunities will be extended to them in the upcoming days.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

This announcement followed expressions of dissatisfaction by the grieving families during a recent district-level Janata Darshan regarding the delay in fulfilling the government’s promise of providing jobs. Minister Venkatesh promptly responded, assuring that a proposal had been submitted to grant permanent government jobs to the families of the 32 deceased individuals.

He said that until the formalities are completed, employment would be offered on a contract basis, ensuring immediate relief and support to the affected families.

The tragedy unfolded on May 3, 2021, night when oxygen was not supplied to Covid-19 inpatients at the hospital. According to sources, 24 Covid-19 patients died due to a lack of oxygen in the district hospital on May 3 night. The panel’s report attributes the crisis to the failure of the hospital and district administration, emphasizing the lack of leadership displayed by the Dean of CIMS and the in-charge district surgeon.

The committee’s report notes that these officials failed to utilize available resources efficiently to save lives. The Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, acting as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee, also faced criticism for inadequate guidance and supervision during the oxygen crisis. The report highlights a blame game initiated by the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, accusing the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru without any substantiated basis.

Furthermore, the committee observed that the DC of Mysuru did not impede refilling agencies in Mysuru from refilling oxygen cylinders for other districts, including Chamarajanagar. The report highlights a logistical delay, noting that the truck transporting the oxygen cylinders, expected to reach Chamarajanagar by 2 am, stopped at a refilling agency to load additional cylinders, reaching the hospital at 6 am on May 3.