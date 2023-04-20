Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / DK Suresh files nomination from brother DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura constituency. Here’s why

DK Suresh files nomination from brother DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura constituency. Here’s why

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 20, 2023 04:25 PM IST

The move is reportedly a precautionary measure by the Congress party, in case DK Shivakumar’s nomination gets rejected by the Election Commission.

The Bengaluru Rural MP and the brother of KPCC president DK Shivakumar – DK Suresh – has filed his nomination papers from the Kanakapura constituency, where his brother is contesting from. The move is reportedly a precautionary measure by the Congress party, in case DK Shivakumar’s nomination gets rejected by the Election Commission.

DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh files nomination from Kanakapura
DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh files nomination from Kanakapura

Also Read - Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava quits Congress, to contest from JD(S)

As Thursday is the last date to file nominations, Suresh has filed his papers in the Kanakapura constituency. Earlier, it was speculated that the Congress is planning to field DK Suresh from the Padmanabha Nagar constituency in Bengaluru against the BJP minister R Ashoka.

Along with Padmanabha Nagar, R Ashoka is also contesting from Kanakapura as the party high command has fielded him against the Congress strong man DK Shivakumar. But DK Suresh’s nomination from Kanakapura constituency came as a surprise to many.

According to DK Shivakumar’s affidavit, there are 19 pending cases against him where he is accused of tax evasion and money laundering. DK Suresh will be Congress' plan B, if the KPCC president's nomination gets rejected.

On April 17, DK Shivakumar who is also aiming to be the chief minister of Karnataka filed his nomination papers by going as a rally with his supporters. He said that the people of Kanakapura have always blessed him and this time, the Congress is winning at least 150 seats in the state.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13. April 24 is the last date to withdraw the nomination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elections state karnataka nomination papers congress bengaluru thursday rally dk shivakumar results plan b + 9 more
elections state karnataka nomination papers congress bengaluru thursday rally dk shivakumar results plan b + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out