DK Shivakumar urges Kannada groups to stay calm amid Kamal Haasan controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed for calm from Kannada organisations, urging them not to stage protests in front of theatres over the ongoing controversy involving actor Kamal Haasan. He also expressed confidence that the veteran actor would respect the Karnataka High Court's directive in the matter. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

What DK Shivakumar said?

The appeal comes amid mounting backlash against Haasan’s recent remarks, where he allegedly claimed that Kannada was born out of Tamil. The statement sparked widespread criticism across Karnataka, leading to legal intervention and demands for a public apology from the actor. On Tuesday, the makers of Haasan's upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ informed the Karnataka High Court that the movie would not be released in the state on its scheduled release date of June 5.

“The Court would have weighed all factors before advising Kamal Haasan to apologise,” Shivakumar told reporters. “I have spoken with scholars and literary experts, and they agree that Kannada and Tamil are sister Dravidian languages. I trust Kamal Haasan will honour the Court’s observations,” he added.

During the court proceedings, the bench criticised Haasan’s remarks and said that a simple apology could have deescalated the situation. The court's tone reflected the seriousness with which the issue has been taken in Karnataka.

Responding to accusations from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who alleged that the Congress government was being lenient due to its alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar hit back. “The BJP thrives on dividing people, while the Congress unites. Both needle and scissors are made of iron, but one stitches while the other cuts. Congress is the needle,” he said.

Shivakumar also warned against taking matters into one’s own hands, stressing that the government would not tolerate any attempts to create unrest. “We must avoid triggering tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Thousands commute between the two states daily. I appeal to Kannada organisations not to protest outside theatres and disturb public order,” he said.