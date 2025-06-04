RCB's Victory Parade today: Expect major traffic jams in Bengaluru's CBD area. Details

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru gears up for its grand Victory Parade following its historic IPL title win, commuters are being warned of significant traffic disruptions across the Central Business District (CBD). The high-voltage rally will see RCB players, led by Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium this evening, drawing massive crowds and prompting the traffic police to prepare for unprecedented vehicular bottlenecks. Bengaluru is set to witness a Victory Parade today and traffic jams are likely to occur.

Traffic jams likely around CBD area

The celebrations, while joyous, will take place during peak evening hours, prompting city officials to urge residents and commuters to avoid CBD routes if not attending the parade.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police are expected to issue detailed traffic and parking restrictions shortly, including no-entry zones and diversions around MG Road, Cubbon Road, Kasturba Road, and Queens Road. Heavy traffic is likely around Majestic, Raj Bhavan Road, Brigade Road, and surrounding areas from 4 pm onwards.

RCB fans are encouraged to use public transport or carpool if attending the parade, and avoid bringing personal vehicles to core city areas. Metro services are likely to see increased footfall at Cubbon Park and MG Road stations.

Last night, city streets already witnessed euphoric scenes, with fans in Indiranagar, Koramangala, MG Road, and Vijayanagar erupting in impromptu celebrations after the team’s landmark win over Punjab Kings. Firecrackers lit up the sky and slogans of "Ee Sala Cup Namde" echoed across pubs, parks, and public screens.

With the champions returning to their home turf today, all eyes are now on Bengaluru — both for celebration and for how the city manages the massive turnout. Expect delays, diversions, and a memorable evening ahead.