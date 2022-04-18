‘Don’t take law into your hands’: warns CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai warned all the organisations which try to foment trouble in the state by saying that no one should dare to take the law into their hands and added that State government would not tolerate that.
A large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
“No one should dare to take the law into their hands. The state government would not tolerate that. The law would take its course,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai warned all the organisations which try to foment trouble after the incident on Sunday.
Speaking to media persons before participating in the BJP state executive meeting he was responding to questions from the media on the Hubballi incidents.
“The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop,” Bommai said.
“In Hubballi yesterday, some elements took the law into their hands. Though the police had arrested the person who had posted a WhatsApp message, some people assembled in front of a police station and incited trouble. Some policemen too were injured in the incident. Later, a stone-pelting incident happened in some parts of old Hubballi which is an unpardonable crime,” Bommai said.
We will play up price, unemployment issues on loudspeakers, says Akhilesh Yadav
Amid controversy over using loudspeakers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his party workers will play up “Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers” to familiarise people about price rise, unemployment, law and order. Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video by SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma from Varanasi playing the song “Mehngai dayan khaye jaat hain” from the movie “Peepli Live” on a loudspeaker installed on a terrace.
Day after Tajpur dump fire in Ludhiana, BJP tears into AAP, civic body
The blaze at garbage dump in Tajpur village snowballed into a political controversy on Sunday with Bharatiya Janata Party district president, Pushpender Singhal, accusing the civic body and Aam Aadmi Party for failing to address the issue of garbage recycling in the city. Over 1,200 tons of garbage is thrown on Tajpur road dump daily. The waste processing plant here has been shut for the last two years.
After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc. During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.
CM Ibrahim takes charge as K’taka JD(S) chief
Former union minister CM Ibrahim on Sunday took over as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) as the regional outfit in Karnataka continued its new strategy to tap into the minority vote by edging out the Congress. Ibrahim also served as a union minister under IK Gujral till April 1998.
Namami Gange campaign spurring revival of river culture: Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at the Ganga Yatra programme in Lucknow, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said major portions of the Ganga and the Yamuna flowed through Uttar Pradesh. Plans to make the Ganga pollution-free were made earlier, too, Yogi Adityanath noted, adding that the Ganga Action Plan was launched in 1986. When the government assessed the quality of Ganga water before the launch of the Namami Gange campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was found that the river was the most polluted, Yogi Adityanath said.
