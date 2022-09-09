Dunzo delivery app services affected in flooded areas of Bengaluru

Amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Bengaluru - where daily life has come to a standstill with heavy showers - the Dunzo delivery app has halted services, people said on social media.

Dunzo, a Bengaluru-headquartered company, delivers groceries within a promised 19 minutes and also has a separate service to pick up and deliver packages within the same city.

Its grocery delivery service has been unavailable in the flood-hit parts.

The Reliance Retail-backed company operates in eight cities, including Bengaluru, but has not been accepting orders since Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted an individual as saying.

There were screenshots of the app user interface on social media which reportedly displayed a message: "Dunzo Daily will be back in a while".

A photography page on Twitter posted an image from Bengaluru showing delivery men wading in knee-deep water and towing their bikes to safety.

Another Twitter user said there is a collapse in 'gig economy' and claimed that none of the apps - Dunzo, Swiggy, Ola, Uber, Zomato, Rapido, among others - were working in Bengaluru.

PTI quoted a Dunzo spokesperson as saying: "The efforts of our delivery partners have been instrumental in reducing the havoc caused by heavy rains. To ensure their safety, we paused deliveries in areas with excessive water logging."

"On the other hand, we also want to ensure that our customers have access to daily essentials, especially when they can't step out of their homes. Our team is making continuous efforts on-ground to deliver in these areas, including using trucks to ensure essentials reach our customers in their time of need. Operations affected by heavy rains should resume shortly," the spokesperson added.

Many IT companies have incurred losses as employees were unable to get to work amid waterlogged and inundated roads. To address their woes, Karnataka's IT and BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, convened a meeting with representatives of companies such as Goldman Sachs, Infosys, Wells Fargo, Wipro, Mphasis, Intel, TCS, Accenture, Sonata Software, Philips and Solace, to arrive at a solution together.

