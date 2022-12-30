ED issues notice to Bengaluru civic body over financial irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in connection with a case on alleged financial irregularities in drilling borewells and installation of water treatment plants in Bengaluru between 2016 and 2019.

The ED has sought information on the number of borewells drilled and ROs installed in each ward between 2016 and 2019. Additionally, it has requested that the BBMP provide information on any suspects in the case.

“The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers, Corporators and Contractors of 5 Zones/wards of BBMP (Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli) in the ECIR/BGZO/13/2022,” the notice to BBMP, on Wednesday, read.

BJP spokesperson NR Ramesh alleged irregularities in his May 2019 complaint to the then Anti-Corrupion Bureau (ACB). He alleged irregularities to the tune of ₹400 crore in the BBMP over the drilling of borewells and installation of ROs.

“The palike claimed that 976 RO plants and 9,588 borewells for ₹969 crore had been installed. I have produced several documents for the ED and ACB. We have discovered that only 25% of the work for drilling borewells and installing the plants was completed,” Ramesh said.

The ED is investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against the joint commissioners, chief engineers, executive engineers, corporators and contractors of Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli zones, Ramesh said.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said they appointed engineer-in-chief BS Prahalad as the nodal officer to coordinate with the ED officials and give all the details for the inquiry.

“As the amount involved was huge, information was sent to the ED due to which they issued a notice. The inquiry on the allegations is on, and the ED has sought a few details. I have appointed a nodal officer, and the details will be furnished soon,” he said.