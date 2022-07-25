Ed probe against Sonia: Karnataka Congress to observe silent satyagraha
The Congress in Karnataka will observe “Mauna Satyagraha” (silent Satyagraha) on Tuesday when party supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials probing the alleged money laundering case, the state unit president DK Shivakumar said on Sunday.
He said the Mauna Satyagraha will be organised from the time Sonia Gandhi enters the ED office, till the time she comes out. “The ED has once again summoned Sonia Gandhi on July 26. The politics of vendetta is continuing,” Shivakumar told reporters.
The Congress state chief recalled that his mother was also harassed the same way in an alleged money laundering case compelling him to approached the court with a request to allow the investigation to take place at his residence.
However, Sonia Gandhi did not go to court. Instead, she boldly faced the ED in their office and gave her statement. Yet the harassment has not ended, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency said.
Hence, the Congress party has decided to hold ‘Mauna Satyagraha in which all our MPs, MLAs, former ministers, AICC office-bearers, councillors and other leaders will take part in the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Congress Bhavan at 10 AM on July 26,” Shivakumar told reporters.
The ED had earlier questioned Gandhi on July 21 and has again summoned her on July 26, according to Shivakumar.
-
Congress, corruption two sides of same coin: BJP’s Ravi
The Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka unit on Sunday said the Congress is the “pitamaha” of corruption and cannot point fingers at other parties, fuelling the heated exchanges between the two national parties in the state. The Congress has been protesting the ED notice and probe, questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case which the party has termed as a “political witch hunt to silence political rivals”.
-
Bus services take back seat in Karnataka as focus on airports, metro rises
“There is a political unwillingness to invest in buses. All governments, irrespective of party, take the bus and its commuters for granted. They invest thousands of crores in Metro and its infrastructure which looks shiny but not on the bus infrastructure which actually carries more passengers,” Vinay Srinivasa, an advocate and a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (Bengaluru Bus Commuters Forum), told HT.
-
Uddhav asks loyalists to sign pledge of allegiance to party
Mumbai Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde was trying to create a Sena without the Thackerays. To strengthen the party's case before the Election Commission of India and stave off the challenge from the dissident camp, which has sought to represent the “real” Sena and claim the party's symbol, Uddhav has asked his loyalists to sign a pledge of allegiance to the party and launch a membership drive.
-
Govt will topple under weight of own contradictions: Raut
Mumbai A day after Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil admitted that they had picked Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra with a 'heavy heart', the Shiv Sena charged that this revealed the cracks in the alliance and claimed that the government would topple under the weight of its contradictions. Raut added that Patil had spoken about something that was going on in his mind.
-
Shinde to launch state tour later this month
Mumbai In an attempt to counter Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's state-wide 'Shiv Samvad Yatra,' which aims at galvanizing the Shiv Sena's rank-and-file after a vertical split in the party, chief minister Eknath Shinde is planning to launch his tour of Maharashtra later this month. On Thursday, Aaditya launched his tour, covering Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) in the first phase.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics