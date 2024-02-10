 ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, conducts searches at Bengaluru and Bellary | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, conducts searches at Bengaluru and Bellary

ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, conducts searches at Bengaluru and Bellary

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 12:28 PM IST

These raids are part of an investigation of a money laundering case against Reddy.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations linked to Bellary Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. These raids are part of an investigation of a money laundering case against Reddy.

ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, conducts searches at Bengaluru and Bellary
ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, conducts searches at Bengaluru and Bellary

According to the news agency PTI, Reddy’s residences in Bengaluru and Bellary are currently being searched by the ED officials. An FIR has also been lodged against the MLA by the Karnataka police earlier in an alleged land dealing case. He is also into the mining and quarrying businesses at Bellary, and ED is reportedly scanning his associates in Karnataka and neighbouring Telangana.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

