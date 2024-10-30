ED takes former MUDA Commissioner Natesh into custody in land allotment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took former Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Natesh into custody in connection with the case of the alleged illegal allotment of plots in MUDA scam, ANI reported. The ED reportedly raided the residence of former MUDA Commissioner Natesh on Tuesday.

The ED reportedly raided the residence of former MUDA Commissioner Natesh on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the MUDA scam. Following the raid, Natesh was questioned regarding alleged irregularities in plot allotments during his tenure. After the inquiry, ED officials took him into custody and transported him to their Shantinagar office for further questioning, ANI report added.

Natesh faces allegations of improperly allotting 928 plots from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a 50:50 ratio, including a plot for Parvathi, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, Natesh defended his actions, telling ED officials that he had merely followed government orders and had not committed any irregularities in the allotment process.

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru in Karnataka's MUDA-linked money laundering case, sources said.

The searches are underway at the premises of a builder, among other private individuals.

The move comes within a week of the agency summoning six employees associated with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka for questioning. The employees were summoned in connection with the high-profile alleged scam on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case. Investigators from the ED are focused on uncovering evidence and documents linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several officials associated with him.

Notably, the ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, enabling the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will not resign, backed by his party leaders, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of the government.

(With ANI inputs)