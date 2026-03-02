Bengaluru, As many as 109 from Karnataka are stranded in the war-ravaged West Asia, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office said on Monday. Efforts on to bring back 109 people from Karnataka stuck in West Asia: Karnataka Minister

According to the statement, 100 are held up in Dubai , while nine are stuck in Bahrain.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Karnataka government is making efforts to bring back those stranded in the Gulf.

Everyone has been asking whether special flights or any other arrangements will be made to bring people back to Karnataka.

He added that people are asking if rescue flights or special flights are being arranged for their return journey.

"We have taken up this matter with the central government and sought their intervention. The central government has informed us that, as air traffic is currently not allowed there and has been suspended, no flights can operate at present. However, as soon as air traffic is cleared - once the current suspension is lifted and flights are permitted to operate - the Central Government will make arrangements for return travel, either through special flights or through regular airline services," the Minister said.

According to Gowda, 109 people stuck in the Gulf region had called the helpline and shared their details.

"Yesterday, after the Chief Minister issued instructions in the morning, we further stepped up our efforts. From our Principal Secretary of Disaster Management to the Commissioner level, and through our State Emergency Operations Centre , we have been actively working since Saturday night," he said.

The Minister said the government is in daily contact with the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs, to reach our people who are stranded there.

He also noted that flights bound for Karnataka are unable to take off from there and are getting stranded at the airport midway.

