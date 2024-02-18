 Eleven pet cats poisoned to death at an apartment in Bengaluru: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Eleven pet cats poisoned to death at an apartment in Bengaluru: Report

Eleven pet cats poisoned to death at an apartment in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 03:50 PM IST

A total of 11 pet cats, including seven kittens, were reportedly poisoned to death at an apartment in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeswari Nagar. Both the owner and police suspect that a woman living in the same apartment had fed cats with poison, and a case has been filed, said a report in The Times of India.

Eleven pet cats poisoned to death at an apartment in Bengaluru: Report (Pic for representation) (Reddit/@1Hate17Here)
According to the report, in November last year, 11 pet cats of an owner died in the span of five days after they ate food from a bowl which was placed outside his house. Initially, the owner thought they must have fallen ill, but the samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after a suspicion.

The reports from the FSL that are out recently suggested that the cats were poisoned to death. The owner filed a complaint with the police to find out the people behind this ghastly act.

When CCTVs were checked, a woman living in the neighbourhood was seen putting a powder-like substance in a bowl which was meant to feed food for the cats. The cats later ate food from this bowl and developed uneasiness, ultimately leading to their death. “After they fell ill, I took all of them to a veterinary hospital in Jayanagar. I spent almost 70,000 to treat cats,” he told the publication.

Meanwhile, the FSL report said that zinc phosphate was identified in the cat samples, and that caused the death.

When police asked the suspected woman to attend the investigation, she reportedly sent her advocate to the police station.

A case has been registered under section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of IPC and the investigation is going on.

