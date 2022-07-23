Events in Bengaluru today & tomorrow: Plan your weekend
- Block your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this Saturday and Sunday.
Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 23 and 24:
1. The Bangalore Joke Experiment Stand-up Comedy - A one-hour joke-filled event for ages 16 and above organised at the Rolling Oven, Koramangala. The ticket starts from ₹150 only. Book tickets at BookMyShow.
2. Koramangala Karaoke Night - A late-night Karaoke Party at the Marcopolo café in Koramangala where you can buy a redeemable ticket of ₹300 and sing your heart out. Booze is not served at the venue, and the event is suitable for persons of age 8 and above.
3. Gaganyaan - A human spaceflight expo organised by ISRO Human Space Flight Centre at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium
4. Uttari Betta Trek - Organised by Namma Trip, a 5-kilometre trek near Ramanagara for the weekend hikers with water games. A 12-hour programme suitable for ages 12 and above, at ₹1,099 per head. Booking allowed for a group of 10 individuals in total. Meeting point at Gopalan Arcade, Bengaluru.
5. Mystery Rooms - A one-hour escape room adventure at ₹700 per head. Suitable for ages 5 and above. Children between five to nine years old need to purchase a ticket and must be accompanied by a minimum of 2 adults. A team of two to eight people will be locked in a mysterious room and given one hour to find clues to escape.
Road safety: Still a long way to go for Chandigarh tricity
Much needs to be done in terms of road design, infrastructure and traffic management when it comes to road safety in the tricity, states RITES in its interim report. RITES, that is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in the tricity, has listed nine such LOS for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and found them equally lacking in the road safety parameter.
Chandigarh: Soon, register tree felling, pruning requests online
In a bid to ensure quick execution, the UT administration has issued a new guideline for taking down trees in the city, under which residents can approach the administration for all felling or pruning requests through a single window system, which will be developed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. The secretary, forest, will give the approvals for cutting of trees.
Chandigarh Police inspector in soup for contempt of court
Trouble is brewing for an inspector of the Chandigarh Police, as a judicial magistrate has complained against him to judicial magistrate Bharat for contempt of court. The inspector, Amanjot Singh, is posted with the operation cell in Sector 26. In his complaint, judicial magistrate Bharat said inspector Amanjot Singh, despite being a public servant, knowingly disobeyed the directions of law and used intemperate language in court.
Admission process for Chandigarh colleges to begin on July 23
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in city colleges for the 2022-23 academic session can apply online from Saturday (July 23), as per the joint prospectus of government and aided colleges in Chandigarh that was launched by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday. The web portal to fill the admission form will be open from July 23 to August 3 for first year admissions.
CBSE Class-10 results: Chandigarh’s Nahar Rohilla tops tricity with 99.8%
Scoring 99.8% marks, Nahar Rohilla of KBDAV School, Sector 7, has topped the tricity in the CBSE Class-10 exams, results of which were declared on Friday afternoon. A resident of Sector 33, Nahar scored 499 out of 500 marks, losing only one mark in social sciences. Nahar says he wants to opt for the medical stream and pursue his ambition of becoming a doctor. Although he has not finalised which specialty he will undertake.
