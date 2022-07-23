Events in Bengaluru today & tomorrow: Plan your weekend

Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 23 and 24:

1. The Bangalore Joke Experiment Stand-up Comedy - A one-hour joke-filled event for ages 16 and above organised at the Rolling Oven, Koramangala. The ticket starts from ₹150 only. Book tickets at BookMyShow.

2. Koramangala Karaoke Night - A late-night Karaoke Party at the Marcopolo café in Koramangala where you can buy a redeemable ticket of ₹300 and sing your heart out. Booze is not served at the venue, and the event is suitable for persons of age 8 and above.

3. Gaganyaan - A human spaceflight expo organised by ISRO Human Space Flight Centre at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium

4. Uttari Betta Trek - Organised by Namma Trip, a 5-kilometre trek near Ramanagara for the weekend hikers with water games. A 12-hour programme suitable for ages 12 and above, at ₹1,099 per head. Booking allowed for a group of 10 individuals in total. Meeting point at Gopalan Arcade, Bengaluru.

5. Mystery Rooms - A one-hour escape room adventure at ₹700 per head. Suitable for ages 5 and above. Children between five to nine years old need to purchase a ticket and must be accompanied by a minimum of 2 adults. A team of two to eight people will be locked in a mysterious room and given one hour to find clues to escape.